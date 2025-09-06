A will is a legal document that outlines how your property, money, and possessions should be distributed after your death. Writing a will ensures your wishes are respected and reduces conflicts among family members. A clear and well-written will provides guidance and security for your loved ones. Here is how to write a will example.

Start with Personal Details

Begin your will by writing your full name, address, and identification details. Clearly state that the document is your last will and testament. This avoids confusion and confirms the will’s authenticity.

Appoint an Executor

Name a trusted person as your executor. This is the individual responsible for carrying out the instructions in your will. Choose someone reliable and capable of handling financial and legal matters.

List Your Beneficiaries

Identify the people or organizations who will inherit your assets. Write their full names and relationship to you, such as spouse, children, siblings, or charities. Be clear to avoid disputes later.

Describe Your Assets

Provide details of your assets such as houses, land, bank accounts, vehicles, and personal belongings. Clearly state who should receive each item. If dividing property equally, mention this in the will.

Include Special Instructions

If you have minor children, name a guardian to take care of them. You may also include instructions for funeral arrangements or distribution of sentimental items like family heirlooms.

Sign the Will Properly

At the end of the will, sign your name and include the date. Most laws require witnesses to be present when you sign. Choose at least two adult witnesses who are not beneficiaries.

Store the Will Safely

Keep your will in a safe place such as with a lawyer, in a safe deposit box, or with a trusted family member. Let your executor know where to find it.

Example of a Simple Will:

I, John Peter Kamau of Nairobi, Kenya, declare this to be my Last Will and Testament. I appoint Mary Wanjiku as the executor of my estate. I leave my house in Karen to my wife, Anne Kamau. My bank savings at ABC Bank shall be divided equally among my children, James and Susan Kamau. I appoint my brother, David Kamau, as guardian of my children if they are under 18 at my death. Signed this 10th day of June 2025, in the presence of witnesses.

