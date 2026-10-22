Hundreds of Ethiopians flee to Kenya through Moyale as regional clashes escalate

Hundreds of Ethiopians, mostly women, children and young people, have fled into Kenya through the Moyale border following escalating inter-regional tensions in Ethiopia that have triggered gunfire and raised fears of further violence.

Police said the influx began on Wednesday night, with people crossing into Kenya through several entry points, including Sessi, Kore, Biashara, Foundation and Miti areas.

Authorities estimate that hundreds of people have crossed into Kenya, although the exact number remains unknown.

The arrivals are reportedly fleeing tensions between leadership in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region and the Somali Region, particularly the Garre community, according to the police.

The situation on the Ethiopian side remained volatile on Thursday morning, with gunshots reportedly heard from around 5:50am and continuing at the time of the security briefing issued at 6:20am.

Kenyan authorities have been notified of the developments as security agencies move to monitor the influx and prevent tensions from spilling across the border.

The Moyale Sub-County Security Team and the Moyale Cross-Border Peace Committee have been activated to help ease tensions among border communities and maintain stability.

Despite the developments across the border, the Kenyan side of Moyale remained peaceful, with security officers placed on high alert to monitor the situation.

The unfolding situation raises concerns over the humanitarian needs of those fleeing the reported clashes, particularly vulnerable women and children, as authorities continue to assess the scale of the influx.

There were no reports of deaths.