Defenders Coalition condemns assault, arrest of Citizen TV journalist during Nairobi fuel protests

The Defenders Coalition has condemned the alleged harassment, physical assault and arrest of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee while covering demonstrations against rising fuel prices in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In a statement, the human rights organisation expressed concern over the use of force and intimidation against journalists performing their professional duties, warning that such actions threaten media freedom and the public’s right to information.

The coalition maintained that journalists covering demonstrations should not be treated as participants in protests simply because they are documenting events.

“Journalists must be allowed to carry out their work without fear of violence, detention or retaliation for reporting on matters of public interest,” the organisation said.

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of journalists covering public demonstrations and documenting the conduct of law enforcement officers.

The coalition noted that journalists play a critical role in a democratic society by informing the public, documenting events of public interest and holding those in power accountable.

It warned that harassing, assaulting or arbitrarily arresting journalists undermines these democratic functions and threatens citizens’ access to information.

The organisation cited Articles 34 and 33 of the Constitution of Kenya, which guarantee media freedom and freedom of expression, respectively. It also invoked Article 29, which protects every person’s right to freedom and security, including protection against violence, arbitrary deprivation of liberty and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The coalition stressed that these constitutional protections bind all State agencies, including the National Police Service, and must be upheld in the execution of their duties.

While acknowledging the police’s responsibility to maintain public order and protect life and property, the organisation said such duties must be carried out lawfully, proportionately and with respect for fundamental rights.

It cautioned against the use of public-order operations to suppress independent journalism, conceal possible human rights violations or intimidate individuals holding public authorities accountable.

The coalition said the protection of journalists was particularly important as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election, arguing that a free, independent and secure media is essential to credible elections, informed public participation and accountability.

It further observed that the safety of journalists is closely linked to the protection of human rights defenders, who document abuses, expose violations and amplify the voices of affected communities.

Defenders Coalition called on relevant investigative agencies to conduct transparent investigations into the reported incident and ensure that those found responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law.

The organisation specifically urged the National Police Service and the Inspector-General of Police to publicly condemn the harassment of journalists and issue clear operational directives prohibiting intimidation, assault and arbitrary arrests of media practitioners covering demonstrations and other public events.

It also called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the circumstances surrounding Odee’s reported harassment and arrest.

Additionally, the coalition urged the Government to take concrete measures to guarantee the safety of journalists and human rights defenders.

Defenders Coalition expressed solidarity with Odee, Citizen TV and other journalists working under difficult circumstances, calling for an environment in which media practitioners can report freely, independently and safely without fear of reprisals from State or non-State actors.