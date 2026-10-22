DCI, DEA deepen partnership in fight against drug trafficking

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), marking a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral collaboration and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and the illicit narcotics trade.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Director DCI Mohamed Amin, expressed his profound appreciation to the Government of the United States for its continued partnership and support, noting that the agreement underscores the shared commitment of the two governments and their law enforcement institutions to confronting transnational organised crime.

Amin observed that drug trafficking and the illicit narcotics trade remain significant threats to public health, national security and the overall wellbeing of communities. He emphasised that the complex and evolving nature of these criminal activities requires a coordinated, intelligence-driven and collaborative approach, noting that no single country or law enforcement agency can effectively address the challenges in isolation.

Against this backdrop, the Director DCI underscored the strategic importance of the MoC in strengthening cooperation in key areas, including intelligence-led investigations, financial investigations and the application of modern investigative techniques.

He noted that such collaboration would enhance information sharing, strengthen investigative capabilities and facilitate a more coordinated and effective response to emerging criminal threats.

DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher A. Dziedzic expressed confidence that the partnership would significantly enhance the effectiveness of investigations while advancing the shared objectives of the two agencies.

He reaffirmed the importance of mutual trust, sustained cooperation and a common determination to combat crime, emphasising the value of working together to address the challenges posed by drug trafficking and related criminal networks.

The signing of the MoC further reinforces the longstanding cooperation between the DCI and the DEA, providing a strategic framework for enhanced collaboration in disrupting drug trafficking networks, strengthening investigative capacity and promoting security across borders.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Director DCI John Onyango, DEA Country Attaché Karl Ash, Special Agent Advisor Scott Jenkins, among other senior DCI officers.

Through such strategic partnerships, the DCI continues to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding communities, dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that perpetrators of drug-related offences are brought to justice.