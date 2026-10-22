Ruto to embark on four-day tour of Ukambani region amid campaigns

President William Ruto will on Saturday embark on a four-day development tour of Ukambani region.

During the tour, he will launch, inspect and commission major programmes on roads, affordable housing, electricity connectivity, water and issuance of title deeds.

The tour will cover the three counties of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui.

Ruto will begin his tour in Mbiuni, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, where he will inspect the ongoing construction of a sports academy and commission the Mwala Cluster Water Projects. The projects will address persistent water shortages in the Lower Eastern region.

He will then proceed to Kako in Mbooni, Makueni County, where he will launch the Wote-Kako-Ngoluni Road, a project that will ease movement of people and enhance access to markets for traders and farmers.

He will also issue title deeds to residents of Ilima, as part of the Government’s efforts to address the longstanding land ownership question and the challenges faced by squatters in different parts of the country.

In Kaiti Constituency, Makueni County, the President will launch the Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia Road and commission the Kyambeke-Kikoko Road. He will also launch the Kwa Vonza-Kanyangi-Chandula Road in Kitui Rural, Kitui County.

On Sunday, the President will be in Kitui Town, Kitui Central, where he will preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitui Campus and inspect the Kwa Ngendu Affordable Housing Project (AHP).

He will also flag off the Last Mile electricity connectivity programme and commission the Kitui-Wote Power Sub-Station. The two initiatives are intended to strengthen electricity supply and expand access to power in Kitui and Makueni counties, supporting households, businesses and public institutions.

On Monday, the tour will continue across parts of Kitui County and Kibwezi in Makueni County. In Kora, Mwingi North, the President will inspect the Tseikuru Affordable Housing Project and launch the Twimiwa-Tseikuru-Usweni Road, and issue title deeds to residents.

In Kathekani, Kibwezi East, the President will commission Kathekani Senior Secondary School, built by Kenya Railways, and flag off additional Last Mile electricity connectivity projects.

At Machinery Market in Kibwezi East, the Head of State will launch the Machinery-Kyumani-Tuberie Road before proceeding to Kitui West, where he will break ground for the Kabati Affordable Housing Project.

The final leg of the tour on Tuesday will be in Mwingi North, Kitui County, and Masinga and Yatta in Machakos County.

In Ngaie, Mwingi North, President Ruto will break ground for a clinker cement factory, an investment expected to create jobs and stimulate economic activity in the coal-rich Mui Basin.

He will then head to Kithyoko in Masinga, Machakos County, where he will flag off a last-mile connectivity project and launch the Kagonde-Masinga-Kithyoko Road.

He will conclude the tour in Matuu, Yatta Constituency, with the launch of the Matuu-Kyasioni-Katangi Road.

The Ukambani tour comes amid the Government’s continued push to expand infrastructure and public services in regions that have historically experienced development gaps.

Over the past four years, the Ukambani region has witnessed accelerated investment in infrastructure and other development initiatives.

Ruto has repeatedly maintained that his administration is committed to equitable development across the country, saying all regions and communities should have access to public investment and economic opportunities.