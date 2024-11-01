“I Will Not Let You Down,” DP Kithure Kindiki Vows to President Ruto After Swearing-In

Newly sworn-in Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed not to disappoint President William Ruto in his role as the country’s second-in-command.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on November 1, 2024, Kindiki expressed his gratitude and commitment to his duties.

“Your Excellency, I have been your political student for nearly 20 years now,” Kindiki said.

“Nothing has taught me more about leadership and public service than the years I have spent working under you in various capacities. I promise you before God and this congregation that I will not let you down for the privilege you have given me.”

Kindiki’s swearing-in comes after the High Court lifted a legal order that had blocked his assumption of office. The previous Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, was impeached two weeks ago in a dramatic parliamentary session that garnered overwhelming support for his removal. The charges against Gachagua included inciting ethnic tensions and violating his oath of office.

Following the impeachment, President Ruto swiftly nominated Kindiki, who had been serving as the Interior Minister, to take over the role. However, Gachagua contested his impeachment in court, describing it as politically motivated and seeking to delay the transition. Although Parliament approved Kindiki’s appointment, the court had initially put a hold on his swearing-in to address Gachagua’s legal challenges.

On Thursday, a three-judge panel lifted the order, emphasizing the need for continuity in national leadership. “Public interest demands that the office of the Deputy President should not remain vacant,” Justice Anthony Mrima stated. The judges ruled that the ongoing case concerning Gachagua’s impeachment could continue, but the need to fill the deputy president’s office could not be postponed.

Gachagua’s legal team announced plans to appeal the ruling. The former deputy president, who is known as “Riggy G,” has maintained that he was denied a fair hearing, arguing that the charges against him were unsubstantiated. He was impeached while hospitalized, further fueling his claim of being unfairly targeted.

Despite his removal, Gachagua remains a significant political figure. He is a wealthy businessman from the Mount Kenya region, a crucial voting bloc that strongly supported Ruto in the 2022 elections. His impeachment marks the first time a Kenyan deputy president has been ousted under the 2010 Constitution.

Kithure Kindiki, a 52-year-old former law professor also from the Mount Kenya region, emerged as the preferred candidate to replace Gachagua. His appointment is seen as an effort to maintain regional representation and unity within the ruling party.