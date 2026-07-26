ICE removes former NFL player Kenyan Daniel Ogama Adongo — who has a criminal record — for overstaying visa

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Daniel Adongo has been deported to Kenya by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after overstaying his visa, U.S. authorities have confirmed.

Adongo, 37, was ordered removed by an immigration judge in March after remaining in the U.S. beyond 2016.

ICE said Adongo’s criminal record included a 2020 conviction for criminal mischief, as well as previous arrests for felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct. The former rugby star played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2013 to 2015 after making a rare transition from rugby to the NFL.

Announcing the deportation, ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Douglas Thompson said, “This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he’s been removed.”

Adongo, was a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts until 2015 and has been arrested multiple times over the last decade, including a conviction for criminal mischief with damage in 2020.

He was sentenced to a year in jail.

ICE said Adongo overstayed his visa in 2016 and under the Laken Riley act, signed by President Donald Trump last year, those in the country illegally are required to be detained without bond if convicted of certain crimes.

His other arrests include felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct, according to officials.

In March, Adongo was ordered to be removed by a Department of Justice immigration judge; the order was carried out on June 20.

“This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he’s been removed,” ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Douglas Thompson said in a statement. “Those who violate immigration law are held equally accountable, including former professional athletes.”

Adongo came to the U.S. after he was recruited as a rugby player and played two seasons with the Colts from 2013 until 2015.

“Since Day One, DHS law enforcement has been delivering on President Trump’s promise to the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, child sex abusers, gang members, and terrorists,” ICE said.

It added, “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. More than 3 million illegal aliens are out of the country and counting. Our message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”