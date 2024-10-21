Idris Elba Plans To Build Film Studios In Africa, Starting In Zanzibar

Hollywood star Idris Elba, known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, is now setting his sights on Africa’s entertainment industry.

The London-born actor, whose parents are from Sierra Leone and Ghana, has an ambitious plan to build film studios across the continent, beginning in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Elba’s vision for Africa’s creative industry began last year after meeting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Their talks led to the idea of creating a major film studio in Zanzibar, known for its stunning beaches and cultural heritage. In August, Zanzibar’s government granted Elba nearly 200 acres of land to start the project.

According to Zanzibar’s Minister for Investment, Shariff Ali Shariff, Elba will construct a modern film studio comparable to Hollywood and Nigeria’s Nollywood.

The Minister even playfully suggested naming the new industry “Zallywood” or “Zawood.”

Elba believes Africa’s creative potential is underrepresented on the global stage and sees this project as a way to change that. “Much of the media about Africa is not created here,” Elba said in an interview with CNN.

He emphasized the importance of allowing young Africans, with a median age of 19, to tell their own stories.

The creative sector is also a significant economic opportunity. Africa, home to 18% of the world’s population, accounts for only 1% of the global creative economy.

However, this is expected to grow, with a recent UNESCO report predicting that Africa’s film and audiovisual industry could create 20 million jobs and contribute $20 billion to the continent’s GDP by 2030.

Global entertainment giants like Netflix and Disney have already invested in African countries like Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Still, Elba points out that many African governments haven’t fully recognized the economic potential of the creative sector. Issues like lack of regulation, copyright protection, and financing have slowed growth.

Elba compares Africa’s potential to South Korea’s entertainment industry, which grew rapidly between 2017 and 2021, contributing $27 billion to the Korean economy.

Tanzania is already taking steps to follow this model, partnering with South Korea to send African actors for training.

However, Elba acknowledges that building studios is just one piece of the puzzle. To support the creative economy, Elba is also addressing the challenge of paying artists in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

He has teamed up with Stellar, a blockchain platform, to launch Akuna Wallet, a digital payment system for artists, filmmakers, and musicians.

This system will allow creatives to receive payments without needing a traditional bank account, helping to include young Africans who are often unbanked.

Elba believes that if local governments support the entertainment economy, it can thrive. “It will grow, and it can grow,” he said.