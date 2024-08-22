Close Menu
    Idris Elba Shares Insights On Love At The Opening Of New Play Shifters

    Actor Idris Elba, best known for his role in Luther, recently shared his thoughts on love and heartbreak at the opening of a new play he is promoting, Shifters.

    The play, starring Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole, tells the story of Des and Dre, two young Black individuals who reconnect after years apart.

    The play has been praised by critics, with The Guardian awarding it four stars, describing it as having “giddy kisses, real heart and soul,” while also portraying the “everyday tragedy of long-lost first loves.”

    Speaking at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London, Elba emphasized the importance of the play’s theme, stating: “It feels like no one celebrates love anymore.”

    He added that his own experiences with love and heartbreak made the story resonate with him, highlighting the uniqueness of a love story that speaks to a younger audience.

    Elba, who is promoting the play alongside Love Island host Maya Jama and award-winning rapper Little Simz, stressed that the play is not solely about race, even though the cast is predominantly Black.

    “This show is for everyone,” he said. The play, written by Benedict Lombe, marks a significant milestone as Lombe becomes the third Black British woman to have a production staged in the West End.

    Critics have praised Shifters for its fresh perspective on Black storytelling on London stages. Adam Bloodworth of City AM noted that Dre and Des “feel like two Black Britons who could feasibly exist,” calling it groundbreaking for a major West End stage.

    Tosin Cole, who plays Dre, echoed this sentiment, saying that while his character connects deeply with certain ethnic backgrounds, the emotions portrayed are universal, touching on themes of grief, love, and mistakes.

    The play first premiered at London’s Bush Theatre earlier this year, receiving rave reviews.

    The Times awarded it five stars, attributing its success to the “enormously attractive and nuanced portrayals” by Agyepong and Cole. Agyepong expressed her joy at the audience’s response, saying, “To see the audience really respond, gasp, cry, and laugh throughout really feels amazing.”

    According to Variety, Shifters is now set to be adapted into a TV series by Lombe and See-Saw Films, further expanding its reach and impact.

     

