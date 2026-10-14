IEBC Summons UDA SG Hassan Omar Over Dead Voters Claims

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar to appear before its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on October 21, 2026, over remarks allegedly made about voting by deceased voters.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the summons relates to statements allegedly made by the former senator during a public rally in Mombasa County on September 11, 2026.

The commission said the matter had been brought to its attention and was being considered under the Electoral Code of Conduct provided for in the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, 2011.

Omar is expected to appear before the committee at Anniversary Towers to respond to the allegations.

Ethekon said the summons was intended to give the UDA official an opportunity to explain his remarks, in line with the right to be heard and the right to fair administrative action.

The committee will make its determination after considering the evidence and representations presented before it.

“The Commission will continue to act independently and impartially and will take appropriate action on credible complaints of breaches of the Code. All persons appearing before the Committee will be given a fair opportunity to present their case,” Ethekon said.

The IEBC said it was mandated to safeguard the integrity of Kenya’s electoral processes by ensuring that political leaders, candidates and other participants comply with the Constitution, the Elections Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The code provides a framework for reporting, investigating and, where appropriate, taking action over alleged breaches.

The commission urged Omar to honour the summons and cooperate with the proceedings.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the IEBC also called on political leaders, candidates, supporters and other participants to exercise restraint and responsibility in their public statements and conduct.

It urged political players to help maintain an electoral environment grounded in peace, tolerance, respect for the rule of law and democratic participation.

In his defence earlier, Omar said his remarks had been taken out of context.