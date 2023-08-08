IG Koome Claims Politicians Hired Dead Bodies, Blamed Deaths on Police During Demos

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome claims politicians hired corpses during the anti-government protests.

Speaking in Nyeri, the police boss said the deaths were then blamed on the police.

“It is so unfortunate that some senior members of the society go to the mortuary hiring dead bodies, calling the media and telling them that these people were killed by the police,” said Koome.

“How low can some of our leaders sink?” he posed.

Koome sensationally argued Tuesday that the leaders have been parading bodies so as to implicate police officers.

Koome further commended the Police for their actions during the anti-government protests led by Azimio la Umoja.

He said police upheld peace during their confrontation with protesters even as he promised action on those involved in acts of hooliganism.

His claims caused outrage online with some Kenyans calling for his sacking or resignation.

Human rights officials have accused police of extrajudicial killings during the recent protests against high cost of living and new Finance Act 2023.

For instance, at least 11 people were killed in Kisumu and Kisii counties during the anti-government demonstrations last month.

Amnesty International in conjunction with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) on Friday, said police used excessive force to disperse protestors during the riots.

“Between 28-30 July 2023, Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya and the Kenya Medical Association visited Kisumu and Kisii Counties,” the three organisations said in a joint statement.

“We are saddened to report that preliminary investigations confirm that at least 11 people were killed, most suffering bullet wounds and a few cases of blunt-force trauma.”

The report’s findings also revealed that during the period, 107 police assault cases were recorded in the two regions, with 47 of these being gunshot related.

“Initial reports indicate that police shot indiscriminately at unarmed protestors, including those who had surrendered or were running away from the police,” the statement added.

“In one incident, an unarmed protestor, who served as an eyewitness in an arson incident, was shot and killed by a police officer.”

The agencies want the State to assure the safety of families and victims who are yet to report violations out of fear of intimidation or re-victimization at police stations.

Amnesty International Executive Director Irungu Houghton urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct an independent probe into the said cases of police killing Kenyans because of using excessive force.

“Victims and survivors of violent acts by police officers have a constitutional right to life and equal protection before the law,” he said.

