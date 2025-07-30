IGRTC CEO Updates Parliament On RDA Functions Transfer

The Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kipkurui Chepkwony has provided an update on the ongoing transfer of functions from Regional Development Authorities (RDAs) to the national and county governments.

Dr. Chepkwony appeared before the Departmental Committee on Regional Development, chaired by Peter Lochakapong, during a meeting held at Bunge Tower to brief members on the unbundling process aimed at strengthening devolution and enhancing service delivery across counties.

The process follows the 10th Presidential Directive, which called for a comprehensive transfer of RDA functions to ensure alignment with the constitutional mandates of both levels of government. It seeks to eliminate duplication of roles, improve coordination, and boost development outcomes.

Dr. Chepkwony told the Committee that the process gained momentum after the National and County Government Coordination Summit held on December 18, 2023. A subsequent Cabinet decision on March 7, 2024, approved the restructuring of RDAs and established a two-tier working committee to oversee the transition.

The committee is handling a wide range of transitional issues, including the transfer of ongoing projects, human resource management, handling of liabilities, legal disputes, and drafting of relevant legislative frameworks.

Dr. Chepkwony highlighted the progress made so far and outlined some of the challenges, including the need for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, public participation, and assessing counties’ readiness to take over the new functions.

Committee Chairperson Lochakapong said the transition must be carefully managed to avoid disruption in services.

“This process is not merely administrative; it directly affects development and service delivery. We must ensure that counties have the capacity to take over and that no region is left behind,” he said.

The Committee also raised concerns over the estimated Sh235 million required for the unbundling process, calling for transparency in how the funds would be managed and spent.

They emphasized the importance of phased implementation, strong oversight, and a clear framework for handling transboundary projects that affect more than one county.

Dr. Chepkwony acknowledged the concerns and underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

“This unbundling is not just about shifting responsibilities. It’s an opportunity to redesign how we manage regional development for better impact,” he said.

The committee praised the IGRTC for its inclusive and structured approach and reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to supporting a seamless, people-centered transition that advances the goals of devolution.