Influencer Carlos Filhar Dies at 48, Leaves Emotional Final Message to Fans

Brazilian content creator Carlos Filhar has died at the age of 48, his talent agency confirmed.

In a statement shared on Instagram on April 7, the agency announced his passing, describing him as more than just an influencer. “Carlos was more than an influencer — he was a person who inspired, made an impact, and shared his message with thousands through his authenticity, joy, and truth,” the statement read.

Filhar had built a strong online following, with over 366,000 followers on Instagram, where he was known for his comedy and lifestyle content. Many of his posts featured his partner, Arthur Borges, with whom he reportedly separated in the days leading up to his death.

On the same day of his passing, Filhar shared a lengthy and emotional message on social media, reflecting on his relationship with Borges. He described their time together as “the two best years of my life” but acknowledged challenges, including what he referred to as “a breach of trust.”

“I know of his love for me, and I know that this mistake does not diminish his love,” he wrote, without providing further details.

A day earlier, Filhar had posted a video indicating that he and Borges planned to address their situation publicly, though the video is no longer available on his account.