Inside Ruto-Raila Pact: The Ten-Point Agenda

President William Ruto has pledged to fully implement the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and promote inclusivity across all sectors in line with the ten-point agenda agreed upon in the Ruto-Raila pact in a Memorandum Of Understanding signed by the two leaders.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), President Ruto emphasized his administration’s commitment to fostering inclusivity in governance and addressing key national concerns.

He assured Kenyans that the government will take deliberate steps to ensure equal participation in leadership and decision-making.

“We, the leaders of Kenya Kwanza and ODM, commit to implementing the NADCO report to address key national issues, including the cost of living, youth unemployment, and gender inclusion. We also pledge to foster inclusivity in governance and development, protect and strengthen devolution, invest in creating opportunities for the youth, uphold integrity in leadership, and safeguard the right to peaceful assembly,” Ruto stated.

As a first step towards this collaboration, Ruto and Odinga set up the National Dialogue Committee in 2023 and hereby make this resolution on the initiatives that must be undertaken to instill further confidence in the country.

The president also highlighted his administration’s plans to ensure prudent management of national resources, reduce Kenya’s debt burden, and enhance financial accountability.

He stressed the need for transparency and responsible borrowing while promising an audit of past debts to promote fiscal discipline.

“Jobs, wealth, enterprise opportunities, and social services must be provided within an environment that is free, open, democratic, and competitive. We move forward with a shared commitment—not only to doing the right things for our nation but also to ensuring they are done right,” he said.

Ruto further reiterated the government’s resolve to fight corruption, eliminate wastage of public resources, and uphold the rule of law. He assured that state officials will respect judicial decisions and protect the rights of all citizens.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto also vowed to strengthen devolution, create job opportunities for young people, promote leadership and integrity, uphold human rights, manage national debt, and protect the sovereignty of the people by addressing concerns such as enforced disappearances.

“This moment is unlike any other. It is not enough to merely identify systemic and structural obstacles that have denied generations a fair chance to achieve their aspirations. More importantly, we must rise above political differences and embrace a higher vision of the Kenya we all deserve,” Ruto stated.

Odinga also worked with former President Uhuru Kenyatta through handshake in 2018.