Internet Fully Restored, Stable – Safaricom

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has announced full restoration of its network capacity following disruptions caused by undersea cable cuts since last Sunday.

In a statement, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa stated that they achieved this by securing extra capacity from alternative undersea cable providers.

“We are happy to inform our customers and stakeholders that we have now resumed full network capacity and stability following last Sunday’s undersea cable cuts that affected some of our services,” explained Ndegwa.

“We sincerely thank our engineers for working round the clock to keep the country connected through optimization and quickly onboarding additional capacity from the undersea cables.”

Additionally, the Safaricom CEO emphasized that the company will maintain vigilance over its network to guarantee service stability.

He also stated that Safaricom is collaborating closely with the affected undersea cable suppliers to expedite repair works for a swift resolution.

“We sincerely apologize to customers who may have experienced slower than expected speeds on our network during this period and thank them for being patient as we worked to get back to normal,” he continued.

On Monday, the Communications Authority said swift investigations and discussions with key industry stakeholders confirmed a deep-sea fiber cut at the Mtunzini teleport station.

“We wish inform individual and corporate consumers that the recovery process has since commenced but Internet intermittency and slow speeds may remain in the coming few days before services are fully restored,” said CA director general David Mugonyi.