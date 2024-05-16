Equipment Manufacturer Kärcher Donates Machines to Kenya Red Cross in Support of Flood Relief Efforts

German equipment manufacturer Kärcher has donated high-pressure washers and wet and dry vacuum cleaners valued at Sh1.5 million to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The donation by Kärcher includes 10 professional high-pressure washers and 10 heavy-duty wet and dry vacuum cleaners, essential equipment for cleaning and restoration in flood-affected areas.

This is part of efforts to bolster the flood relief efforts in Kenya where floods have killed almost 300 people and displaced thousands following days of heavy downpours.

The flooding, which occurred in many parts of the country, left a trail of destruction and deaths- and has adversely affected critical infrastructures like roads and schools.

Kärcher Managing Director Richard Mumo Thyaka, said the machines will aid in the rapid and efficient clean-up of homes, schools, and public spaces that have been inundated by floodwaters, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for the affected people.

“As responsible corporate citizens, one of our key pillars is our commitment to culture, nature, and society. It is in this spirit that we seek to collaborate with the Kenya Red Cross in its efforts to respond to the ongoing flooding crisis across the country,” Mumo said.

He emphasised the need for collaborative efforts in tackling the impacts of natural disasters, noting that Kärcher is dedicated to supporting Kenyans in times of need and contributing to sustainable development.

He spoke during the donation handover ceremony where the equipment was received by the Kenya Red Cross team, headed by, Venant Ndigila – Manager, Disaster Response at Kenya Red Cross.

Ndigila acknowledged the critical role of such donations in the organization’s response efforts.

“The high-pressure washers and vacuum cleaners will be invaluable in our clean-up operations, helping us restore normalcy in the affected areas more swiftly. We are thankful for Kärcher’s support and look forward to continued collaboration in our humanitarian missions,” Ndigila said.

Kenya has been grappling with severe flooding, which has displaced thousands of families and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

The Kenya Red Cross has been at the forefront of the response efforts, providing emergency assistance, including shelter, food, and medical care to those affected.

The donated equipment will be deployed in the most affected areas, facilitating the cleaning and restoration work.