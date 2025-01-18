IPOA Launches Investigation Into Mai Mahiu Sheep Protest

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into a violent confrontation between police and protesters along the Narok-Suswa road, which left one person dead and several police officers injured.

The unrest unfolded after herders demanded compensation for 20 sheep killed in a road accident on January 16 in the Mitimbili area near Duka Moja trading center.

Tensions escalated when an estimated 2,000 residents blocked the Narok-Maai Mahiu highway, disrupting traffic.

One police officer lost an arm during the clash while attempting to control the crowd.

Two injured police officers were airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Police from the Nairegia Enkare station, led by Sub-County Police Commander Samson Thuranira, responded to the scene to disperse the protesters.

Despite efforts to mediate, the crowd became increasingly unruly and refused to clear the road.

“The officers tried to calm the crowd, but the protesters refused to cooperate, becoming more aggressive with continuous chants and defiance. Officers were forced to fire ten blank rounds and use ten tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd,” police said in a statement.

During the confrontation, several officers sustained injuries, and a firearm was reported missing.

IPOA Chair Ahmed Isaack Hassan condemned the violence and announced that the authority’s rapid response team had been deployed to investigate the incident.

“IPOA will carry out thorough investigations and make appropriate recommendations if any police officers are found culpable for violating the law,” Hassan stated.

He also appealed to local leaders and government institutions to address the frequent motor vehicle and livestock accidents in the area to prevent future unrest.

Hassan urged residents to remain calm while investigations are ongoing. “The Authority extends its condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and wishes a quick recovery to the injured,” he added.