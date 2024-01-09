IPOA Launches Probe Into Fatal Police Shooting Incident In Endebess

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has initiated an investigation into a tragic incident in Endebess, where two individuals lost their lives at the hands of National Police Service Reservists.

The incident, which occurred at a farmer’s cooperative society in Endebess Constituency, Trans Nzoia County, on January 8, 2024, has raised concerns about the use of force by law enforcement.

IPOA Chairman Anne Makori confirmed the launch of the investigation, revealing that several individuals sustained injuries during the shooting incident.

In response to the gravity of the situation, IPOA has swiftly deployed a rapid investigation team from its Eldoret Regional Office to commence a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations and pursuant to Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, the Authority will make recommendations, including prosecution if criminal culpability is established on the part of the police reservists involved,” Makori stated.

The incident has sparked public outcry and demands for accountability, as citizens seek clarity on the events leading to the use of lethal force.