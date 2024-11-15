Irene Schouten Siblings: Get to Know Simon Schouten and Klaas Schouten Jr.

Irene Schouten is a retired Dutch speed skater.

She is a five-time Olympic medalist and a triple Olympic Champion, winning gold in the 3,000m, 5,000m, and mass start events at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Schouten holds the Olympic records for both the 3,000m and 5,000m distances.

After a successful career, she announced her retirement in 2023 amid controversy over doping tests that she narrowly avoided sanction for.

Siblings

Schouten has two siblings, namely Simon Schouten and Klaas Schouten Jr.

Her brother, Simon Schouten, pursued the sport professionally and became a 2018 European champion in team pursuit.

Both siblings have won Dutch marathon championships, with Irene winning her first title in 2016 and Simon achieving success in both the men’s B and A categories in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

Career

Schouten began her speed skating journey at a young age, initially competing in short track speed skating before transitioning to long-track speed skating, where she found her true calling.

Her early dedication and talent quickly set her apart in the sport, laying the foundation for a remarkable career.

Schouten achieved historic success at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she won three gold medals. In the 3,000 meters, she set an Olympic record with a time of 3:56.93, showcasing her exceptional endurance and speed.

She also claimed gold in the 5,000 meters, further solidifying her status as one of the top long-distance skaters in the world.

Additionally, she triumphed in the mass start event, demonstrating her versatility and strategic racing skills.

Alongside her three golds, she earned a bronze medal in the team pursuit event, making her one of the standout athletes of the Games.

Throughout her career, Schouten has also excelled at the World Single Distance Championships, winning multiple medals in both the 3,000m and 5,000m events.

She has consistently been a strong competitor in mass start races as well.

Her success extends to the European Championships, where she has frequently finished on the podium across various distances.

Moreover, she is a five-time national champion in marathon speed skating, which highlights her prowess across different formats of the sport.

In 2023, after an illustrious career filled with records and accolades, Irene Schouten announced her retirement from competitive speed skating.

Her decision was influenced by a desire to explore life beyond sports and to focus on personal interests and family.

Accolades

Schouten’s accolades are extensive and highlight her exceptional career in speed skating.

She is a five-time Olympic medalist, having won three gold medals in the 3,000m, 5,000m, and mass start events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she also earned a bronze medal in the team pursuit.

This achievement made her the first speed skater in 28 years to win three golds at a single Winter Olympics and established her as the most successful Dutch athlete of those Games.

In addition to her Olympic success, Schouten holds the Olympic records for both the 3,000m and 5,000m events.

Her dominance extends to world competitions, where she has secured ten world titles and won 26 World Cups throughout her career Schouten is also a five-time Dutch marathon champion, showcasing her versatility across different formats of speed skating.