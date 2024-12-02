Elton John Reveals Loss of Eyesight After Severe Infection

Legendary musician Elton John has disclosed that he has lost his eyesight following complications from a severe eye infection.

The 77-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday evening while addressing guests at Dominion Theatre in London’s West End after the charity gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

“As some of you may know, I have had issues, and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” Elton John told the audience, according to the BBC.

Despite the challenges, the Grammy-winning artist expressed gratitude to his husband, David Furnish, for his unwavering support throughout the ordeal.

“To my husband, who’s been my rock… because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight. It’s hard for me to see, but I love to hear it,” he said in a TikTok video. “And, boy, it sounded good tonight! Thank you for coming!”

John wrote the original score for The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, which stars Tony nominee Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly. The charity gala attracted high-profile attendees, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, actress Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Hurley.

Earlier in September, John revealed he had limited vision in one eye due to the infection, which he contracted during the summer. At the time, he stated he was undergoing a slow recovery process.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he said in a statement.

Also Read: Sir Elton John Returns Home After Brief Hospital Stay Following Fall at Villa

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, John elaborated on his condition, noting that he lost sight in his right eye in July and has limited vision in his left eye.

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he explained.