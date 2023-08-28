Sir Elton John Returns Home After Brief Hospital Stay Following Fall at Villa

Renowned singer Sir Elton John has been discharged from the hospital after a brief stay due to a fall at his villa in Nice. The 76-year-old music icon suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Following the mishap, Sir Elton was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital center in Monaco.

The singer’s representative confirmed the incident, stating that he had slipped at his residence in the south of France. As a precautionary measure, he was admitted to the local hospital for check-ups.

Fortunately, the injuries were not severe, and after thorough assessments, Sir Elton was released from the hospital and returned to his home in good health.

Currently, Sir Elton has been spending his summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons.

This comes after the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July, a tour that marked his retirement from live performances, although he has expressed openness to occasional one-off shows in the future.

In a career spanning decades, Sir Elton John has solidified his status as one of the United Kingdom’s most cherished musicians.

His extensive repertoire includes hits like “Tiny Dancer,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Your Song,” and “Are You Ready For Love?”

In 2019, the biographical film “Rocketman” provided a glimpse into Sir Elton’s life and career, with Taron Egerton portraying the singer.

Alongside his musical achievements, Sir Elton made headlines by offering testimony as a defense witness during Kevin Spacey’s trial, which concluded with the actor being acquitted of sexual assault charges.

