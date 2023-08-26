Singer Liam Payne Cancels Tour Due To Serious Kidney Infection

Celebrity singer Liam Payne, renowned for his association with pop sensation One Direction, has been compelled to cancel his forthcoming tour across South America owing to a severe kidney infection that has landed him in the hospital.

The 29-year-old performer took to Instagram on Friday to share the unfortunate news with his fans. Payne expressed his heartfelt apologies to those who had purchased tickets and conveyed his dedication to following medical advice in order to recuperate from the medical crisis.

In his Instagram post, Payne revealed, “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week, I’ve been in the hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctor’s orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

He conveyed his deep disappointment at not being able to perform for his fans, acknowledging their anticipation for the tour. Payne assured fans that ticket refunds would be arranged and expressed his intention to reschedule the tour once his health allows.

He also addressed his fans through a video, acknowledging the news’s unfortunate nature. Payne shared, “This really is the last news I want to be telling you… We started rehearsals and I’ve been advised that now is really not the right time to be travelling on the road while I recover from this.”

Liam Payne rose to prominence as a member of One Direction, formed during the 2010 season of the ITV talent show “The X Factor.” The group enjoyed massive hits with songs like “Best Song Ever,” “What Makes You Beautiful,” and “Live While We’re Young.” After the band’s hiatus in 2015, Payne embarked on a successful solo career, garnering acclaim with tracks like “Strip That Down,” “Get Low,” “Familiar,” and “For You.”

The solo artist was slated to perform across various countries in South America, including Peru, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, on his tour.

