Selena Gomez Hints At Retiring From Music To Focus On Acting

Selena Gomez has revealed her intention to take a step back and concentrate on her acting career during a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast.

Hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, the podcast provided Gomez with a platform to share her thoughts on her evolving career trajectory.

Gomez, known for her multifaceted talents in both music and acting, expressed a desire to streamline her focus.

She reminisced about her early experiences in the entertainment industry, particularly during her time on the Disney Channel’s hit series “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

The actress acknowledged the enjoyment she derived from her foray into music, including the excitement of touring.

However, she noted that as she has grown older, she yearns for a more consolidated and settled approach to her professional endeavors.

While Gomez hinted at the possibility of one more music album, she emphasized her inclination towards prioritizing her acting career.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she shared during the podcast.

Reflecting on her unexpected venture into the music industry, Gomez revealed that her singing journey was catalyzed by her lead role on “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

The structured environment at Disney, she explained, played a significant role in shaping her as a triple-threat artist. After recording the theme song for the show, Disney proposed the idea of recording an album to Gomez, who initially viewed it as a fun side project. Little did she know that her musical endeavors would evolve into a significant aspect of her career.

As Gomez navigates her evolving professional landscape, she highlighted her deep-seated passion for acting. The acclaimed actress, renowned for her role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” has recently garnered two Golden Globes nominations (in 2023 and 2024) for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.