Israel Issues Travel Advisory for Tanzania Ahead of Expected December 9 Demonstrations

Israel has issued a travel advisory warning its citizens in Tanzania to exercise extreme caution as the country prepares for fresh demonstrations expected on December 9, 2025.

In a statement released on Friday, December 5, Israeli authorities said several risks may arise in the coming days, including public unrest, violent street clashes that could endanger bystanders, and major disruptions to transport services.

“Following the events around the elections held in Tanzania on 29 October 2025, which led to violent demonstrations and widespread public disturbances, to the shutdown of the internet network, and to disruptions to transportation into and within the country – additional demonstrations are expected on 9 December 2025 in central areas of the country, that may begin several days earlier,” the advisory said.

The warning follows violent protests and widespread instability after Tanzania’s October 29 elections, which triggered internet shutdowns and transport disruptions across the country.

Israel has advised its citizens whose travel is not essential to postpone their trips until the situation stabilizes.

Western Nations Raise Alarm Over Human Rights Situation

Meanwhile, a coalition of Western diplomatic missions has issued a strong joint statement expressing deep concern over Tanzania’s escalating human rights situation following the contentious general elections.

The statement, released by the British and Canadian High Commissions along with the embassies of Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the European Union Delegation, echoed earlier warnings by the EU and foreign ministers from Canada, Norway, and the UK about irregularities and violence surrounding the October 2025 polls.

The missions said they “deeply regret the tragic loss of lives and numerous injuries” reported after the election, urging Tanzanian security forces to exercise “maximum restraint” amid ongoing tension.

Citing credible reports from both local and international organisations, the diplomats voiced concern over allegations of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and hiding of bodies.

They called on authorities to return victims’ bodies to their families, release all political detainees, and ensure those in custody have access to legal and medical services.

The group also urged the government to respond to issues raised by observer missions from the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which flagged serious problems with the electoral process.

While acknowledging that the government has shown openness to examining the causes of the unrest, the diplomats stressed that any inquiry must be independent, transparent, and inclusive, involving civil society, religious leaders, and political groups.

The statement adds pressure on Tanzania’s government to stop rights abuses, investigate alleged violations, and engage in dialogue as tensions continue after the disputed vote.

Samia Blames Unrest on Foreign Interference

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday issued a firm response to the unrest seen on election day, claiming the violence was fueled by foreign actors seeking to destabilize Tanzania’s long-standing peace.

She accused some foreign nations of trying to dictate Tanzania’s internal affairs, saying certain countries “think they are our masters, our colonizers.”

“Who are you?” she asked.

President Samia said Tanzania’s rich resources, including rare minerals, have attracted foreign interest, claiming some nations that once ignored Tanzania are now “drooling over our wealth.”

She urged Tanzanians to protect peace and unity, warning against internal conflict.

“It should not become a curse that we fight and kill each other,” she said. “Tanzania belongs to all of us, and we must protect it.”

Samia said those upset by Tanzania’s stability are attempting to create chaos. She expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones in the violence, saying that when one Tanzanian is harmed, “we all feel the pain.”

She added that the disruptions to business and property damage reflect the scale of the alleged plot to unsettle the country.