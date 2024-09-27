Israeli military strikes Beirut buildings it claims house Hezbollah missiles

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched strikes on several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Saturday, alleging that they were storing Hezbollah missiles. According to the IDF, these targeted strikes focused on Hezbollah weapons hidden beneath civilian structures in the Dahiyeh area.

Before the attack, the IDF issued a warning via social media, urging residents of southern Beirut neighborhoods to evacuate. Shortly afterward, explosions were heard, and smoke was seen rising over the area.

The Lebanese health ministry reported that at least six people were killed and 91 injured. Rescuers are still working to locate additional victims, so the casualty numbers may increase.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, stated that Israeli warplanes were also monitoring Beirut’s airport, warning that no aircraft carrying weapons would be allowed to land. Hagari emphasized that the airport is designated for civilian use and should remain free of military activity.

Amid the escalation, Moody’s downgraded Israel’s sovereign credit rating, citing concerns over prolonged conflict with Hezbollah and rising domestic political tensions. This marks the second credit downgrade for Israel this year, reflecting the increased economic risk due to ongoing military operations and the geopolitical situation. Moody’s cut Israel’s rating from A2 to Baa1, signaling a more challenging economic outlook.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Beirut were already underway when he spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Austin clarified that the U.S. was not involved in the operation and emphasized the importance of diplomacy to avoid further escalation. He reiterated the need for a peaceful resolution to allow displaced citizens in both Israel and Lebanon to return to their homes.