Ivory Coast Faces AFCON Exit After 4-0 Defeat to Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast’s hopes in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are hanging in the balance as they suffered a second consecutive Group A defeat, this time a 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan. The Ivorian team, Les Éléphants, now face an uncertain future, anxiously awaiting their fate as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Following a disappointing loss to Nigeria, Les Éléphants sought redemption against Equatorial Guinea. Despite dominating early territory and creating numerous opportunities, they struggled to break through until the 30th minute when Christian Kouamé set up Nicolas Pépé, who was thwarted by Equatorial Guinea’s goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

The Ivorians’ offensive shortcomings proved costly, with Equatorial Guinea taking the lead in the 42nd minute. Carlos Akapo drove into the area, delivering a low pass to Emilio Nsue, who capitalized on his earlier hat-trick against Guinea-Bissau, leaving the Ivorian crowd stunned.

Just before halftime, Ivory Coast believed they had equalized, but Ibrahim Sangaré’s goal was disallowed for offside. The second half saw a determined Ivory Coast side attempting to level the score, but Sangaré missed a golden opportunity from close range. Their misfortunes continued as VAR ruled out a goal by Jean-Philippe Krasso for offside.

Equatorial Guinea capitalized on Ivory Coast’s vulnerabilities, extending their lead with a spectacular 25-yard free-kick from Pablo Ganet. As Ivory Coast threw bodies forward in desperation, they were caught on the counter-attack, allowing José Machín to set up Nsue for his fifth tournament goal. The misery deepened for Ivory Coast as Equatorial Guinea secured a convincing 4-0 victory with Jannick Buyla’s rebound.

Although Nigeria’s win over Guinea-Bissau secured third place for Ivory Coast, their chances of progressing remain slim with three points and a minus three goal difference. Jean-Louis Gasset’s team now faces an uphill battle, needing a series of miraculous outcomes to advance in the tournament.