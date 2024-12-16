Jacktone Odhiambo Sentenced to 50 Years for Murder of LGBTQ Activist Chiloba

Jacktone Odhiambo was Monday sentenced to 50 years in jail for the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich, also known as Chiloba.

He had earlier been convicted of the brutal murder of the activist by an Eldoret court. Justice Reuben Nyakundi of the Eldoret High Court described the murder as a well-planned and premeditated act of malice.

The judge emphasized the severity of the crime, noting that Odhiambo’s actions were carried out with deliberate intent and cruelty.

Nyakundi further stated that, under normal circumstances, the accused would have faced the death penalty.

However, due to the constitutional abolition of the death penalty in Kenya, the judge reflected on the profound emotional toll the crime had on Chiloba’s family.

As the only son, his untimely death brought an irreversible end to the family’s legacy, deepening the tragedy.

The court heard that before taking Chiloba’s life, Odhiambo had first committed a sexual assault, further compounding the severity of the crime.

The judge said the nature and manner of killing the deceased was brutal because the accused inserted six pairs of sox in the throat and denied oxygen culminating in collapse of body system of the deceased.

“The killing was Premeditated and was with ill will and malice the extent that the accused used money for the deceased to buy a metallic box, hired a vehicle to carry body and concealed evidence.”

“The footprints to this crime are all traceable to the accused,” said Nyakundi.

Chiloba’s body was found in early January last year with socks stuffed into his mouth and a piece of denim from jeans tied around his face.

A post-mortem indicated that he had died from lack of oxygen, caused by smothering.

Odhiambo, who was believed to have been in a relationship with the deceased, was accused of killing Chiloba between 31 December 2022 and 3 January 2023. He had denied the charges.