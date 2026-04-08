Jahmai Jones Siblings: Get to Know T.J. Jones

Jahmai Fitzgerald Jones is an American professional baseball outfielder and second baseman currently playing for the Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball.

Born on August 4, 1997, in Roswell, Georgia, he stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

He bats and throws right-handed.

Jones grew up in a sports-oriented family in the Atlanta area and attended Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, where he excelled in both football and baseball before focusing on the latter.

As a senior, he posted impressive numbers, including a .464 batting average with eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases, earning Gwinnett Daily Post Baseball Player of the Year honors.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jahmai comes from a large athletic family as one of six siblings raised by his mother, Michele Jones, after the sudden death of their father.

His brothers include T.J. Jones, a former NFL wide receiver who played college football at Notre Dame and had stints with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants, and Malachi Jones, who also played as a wide receiver in professional football.

He also has two sisters, though they are not as prominently featured in his public athletic narrative.

Career

Jones was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round, 70th overall, of the 2015 MLB Draft directly out of high school.

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He signed with the organization and began his professional journey in the minor leagues, progressing steadily while showing versatility across the outfield and infield.

After several years developing in the Angels’ system, he made his MLB debut on August 31, 2020, with Los Angeles.

His career has since taken him to multiple teams, including the Baltimore Orioles in 2021, the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, the New York Yankees in 2024, and finally the Detroit Tigers, with whom he signed a minor league contract in November 2024 before earning a roster spot in 2025.

With the Tigers, Jones has carved out a role as a platoon outfielder, pinch hitter, and lefty specialist, often delivering strong production against left-handed pitching.

In 2025, he appeared in 72 games at the major league level, batting .287 with a .387 on-base percentage, seven home runs, and 23 RBIs while showing improved plate discipline.

His minor league track record includes solid batting averages around .260 over nearly 3,000 at-bats, along with 71 home runs and 139 stolen bases, reflecting his athleticism and power-speed combination.

Jones has also represented Team Korea in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, honoring his mother’s South Korean heritage by playing as an everyday contributor in the tournament.

Accolades

In 2016, Jones was named a Pioneer League Mid-Season All-Star while with the Orem Owlz and was also selected as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for the Angels.

His call-up to the majors with the Angels marked him as the first Wesleyan School graduate to reach MLB.

More recently, his selection to play for Team Korea in the 2026 World Baseball Classic stands as a meaningful personal milestone, allowing him to honor his mother’s birthplace and cultural roots on an international stage.

Jones has drawn praise for his adaptability, strong 2025 season with Detroit where he posted an .937 OPS in a platoon role, and his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations such as pinch-hitting.