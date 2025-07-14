Jaime Camil Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Mexican Actor

Jaime Federico Said Camil de Saldanha da Gama, known professionally as Jaime Camil, is a Mexican actor, singer, and television personality.

With a career spanning over three decades, Camil has become a household name in both Latin America and the United States.

The son of Jaime Camil Garza, an Egyptian-Mexican businessman, and Cecilia Saldanha da Gama, a Brazilian singer, Camil grew up in a culturally rich household that blended Mexican, Brazilian, and Egyptian influences.

His multilingual abilities, fluency in Spanish, English, Portuguese, and French, reflect his diverse heritage.

Camil initially pursued a business administration degree at Universidad Anáhuac but was drawn to the arts, studying acting in New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico, and training in classical opera in Italy.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jaime’s older step-sister, Issabela Camil, is a well-known actress and model in Mexico and Latin America, with an extensive career in the entertainment industry.

Issabela, married to actor Sergio Mayer, has been a prominent figure in Mexican media, and her success in the same field as Jaime highlights the artistic talent that runs in the family.

Jaime’s half-siblings include Jorge Camil Starr and Alexia Camil Starr, while his step-siblings are Melissa Trouyet Starr and Kali Sotres Starr.

Growing up in a prominent family known in social and business circles, Jaime formed close bonds with his siblings, who have supported his journey in the entertainment world.

Career

Camil’s career began in 1993 as a radio commentator on Radioactivo 98.5, where his engaging personality quickly led to opportunities in television.

He made his small-screen debut in 1995 as the host of El show de Jaime Camil, followed by hosting gigs on TV Azteca’s Qué nochecita con Jaime Camil in 1996 and Televisa’s Operación triunfo in 2002.

His transition to acting came with his telenovela debut in Mi destino eres tú in 2000, but it was his role as Fernando Mendiola in La fea más bella (2006–2007), a Mexican adaptation of Yo soy Betty la Fea, that catapulted him to international fame.

This role earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his status as a leading man in telenovelas.

Camil further showcased his versatility in Por ella soy Eva (2012), where he played a man disguising himself as a woman, and Qué pobres tan ricos (2013), a comedic exploration of class dynamics.

His Hollywood breakthrough came with the role of Rogelio de la Vega, a flamboyant telenovela star, in the CW’s Jane the Virgin (2014–2019), which earned him critical praise and a global fanbase.

In film, Camil has starred in movies such as 7 Días (2005), Pulling Strings (2013), and Looking for Maria Sanchez (2013), and lent his voice to animated projects like Disney-Pixar’s Coco (2017) as Papá Enrique Rivera.

A passionate stage performer, Camil has shone in musicals, including West Side Story (2004), The Mambo Kings (2005), and Chicago (2016) on Broadway.

His music career includes four platinum-selling albums, with his debut Para estar contigo (1999) and follow-up Una vez más (2002) achieving success in Mexico, South America, and the United States.

Camil’s entrepreneurial ventures include co-founding the Short Shorts Film Festival Mexico and launching Milaluna salsa, an artisanal salsa company, with his wife Heidi Balvanera.

Accolades

For his role in 7 Días (2005), Camil won Best Supporting Actor honors from the Premios ACE and the Mexican Cinema Journalists, as well as a Diosa de Plata award in 2006.

His performance in La fea más bella earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the Premios TVyNovelas.

His stage work in West Side Story (2004) secured the Palmas de Oro for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, and his lead role in El diluvio que viene (2007) won him Best Actor in a Musical from the APT and ACPT awards.

Camil’s portrayal of Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin brought him two nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and four nominations for the Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actor in a Comedy, winning the award in 2018.

He also received an Imagen Award for his contributions to positive Latino representation in media.

Additionally, Camil has been honored by the National Hispanic Media Coalition for his advocacy for underrepresented communities, reflecting his commitment to using his platform for social good.