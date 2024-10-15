Jalen Brunson Siblings: All About Erica Brunson

Jalen Marquis Brunson, born on August 31, 1996, is an American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

He was drafted 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 after a standout college career at Villanova, where he won two national championships and was named National Player of the Year in 2018.

Brunson has averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season and recently signed a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension with the Knicks

Siblings

Jalen has one sibling, a younger sister named Erica Brunson, who is four years younger than him.

Despite playful sibling rivalry, where Jalen once humorously referred to her as his “unwanted baby sister,” they share a close bond.

Erica is currently studying communications at Villanova University, following in her brother’s footsteps from the same institution.

College career

Brunson played college basketball at Villanova University, where he had a remarkable career.

As a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school, he was ranked as one of the top point guards in the nation.

In his freshman year, Brunson played a crucial role in helping Villanova win the NCAA Championship.

He averaged 9.6 points and 2.5 assists per game, demonstrating his potential as a reliable playmaker.

Brunson’s rise to prominence continued in his sophomore year, where he improved significantly, averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game.

His contributions were vital to Villanova’s success, leading the team to another deep run in the NCAA tournament.

By his junior year, Brunson had his breakout season, averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

His leadership and performance earned him numerous accolades, including being named the National Player of the Year by various organizations, such as the Naismith Trophy, and receiving Consensus First-Team All-American honors.

Brunson’s ability to manage games, score efficiently, and lead his team made him a standout player in college basketball.

NBA career

After an illustrious college career, Brunson was drafted 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In his rookie season, he made an immediate impact, averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 assists per game while playing alongside stars like Luka Dončić.

Over his four seasons with the Mavericks, Brunson steadily increased his scoring and playmaking abilities.

In the 2020-2021 season, he averaged 12.6 points and 3.5 assists per game, establishing himself as a reliable scorer off the bench.

By the 2021-2022 season, Brunson had a breakout year, averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game, playing a pivotal role in the Mavericks’ playoff run.

In July 2022, he signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks, marking a significant step in his career.

Brunson quickly emerged as one of the league’s top point guards during the 2023-2024 season, averaging an impressive 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

His outstanding performance earned him an NBA All-Star selection, highlighting his growth as a player.

As the starting point guard for the Knicks, Brunson has taken on a leadership role, guiding younger players and contributing to the team’s overall success.

In October 2024, he further solidified his status as one of the franchise cornerstones by signing a four-year contract extension worth $156.5 million.

Accolades

Brunson has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and the NBA.

During his time at Villanova, he was a standout player, earning the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year in 2018.

Brunson was also named a Consensus First-Team All-American and received the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard.

Additionally, he was recognized as the BIG EAST Player of the Year and was a key contributor to Villanova’s national championships in 2016 and 2018.

In the NBA, Brunson has continued to excel, being named an NBA All-Star and selected for the All-NBA Second Team.

His performance has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s top point guards.