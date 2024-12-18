Jalen Thompson Siblings: Getting to Know Jamari and Javon

Jalen Thompson is an American professional football safety for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at Washington State University, where he was a standout safety before being selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft.

Thompson has established himself as a key player for the Cardinals, leading the team with 121 tackles in 2021 and signing a three-year contract extension worth $40 million in 2022.

Siblings

Jalen has two older brothers, Jamari and Javon, who both played football at Cerritos College.

He was raised in a sports-oriented family, which likely influenced his athletic career in football13

College career

Thompson played college football at Washington State University from 2016 to 2018.

He was a highly regarded safety coming out of high school, where he showcased his skills at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California.

His performance drew attention from several college programs, leading him to choose Washington State.

In his freshman year in 2016, Thompson made an immediate impact, playing in all 12 games and recording 30 tackles.

His ability to read plays and contribute in coverage set the stage for his future success.

During his sophomore year in 2017, Thompson continued to improve, finishing the season with 53 tackles and two interceptions.

His performance helped solidify his role as a starter in the Cougars’ defense.

By his junior year in 2018, Thompson had a breakout season, starting all 13 games.

He recorded 67 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups, earning All-Pac-12 honors.

NFL career

Thompson entered the NFL after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft.

This was notable as he was one of only a few players to enter this draft after the regular draft had concluded.

In his rookie season, Thompson made an immediate impact, playing in all 16 games and starting in several.

He recorded 57 tackles and demonstrated his versatility in both run support and pass coverage.

In his second year, the 2020 season, Thompson continued to develop as a key player in the Cardinals’ secondary.

He recorded 66 tackles and became known for his hard-hitting style and ability to read opposing offenses.

The following season, 2021, marked a significant milestone for Thompson as he led the team with 121 tackles.

He also recorded two interceptions and several pass deflections.

In March 2022, Thompson signed a three-year contract extension worth $40 million, reflecting his value to the team and recognition of his growth as a player.

This contract made him one of the higher-paid safeties in the league.

In subsequent seasons, Thompson has continued to be a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ defense.

His ability to cover tight ends and running backs, combined with his tackling prowess, has solidified his reputation as one of the top safeties in the NFL.

Accolades

Thompson has received several accolades throughout his football career.

During his time at Washington State University, he was recognized for his performance on the field, earning True Freshman All-American honors from ESPN after his first season, where he recorded 51 tackles and led the team with seven pass breakups.

In his sophomore year, he was named second-team All-Pac-12 Conference and received first-team all-conference honors from the Associated Press after leading the Cougars with 73 tackles and four interceptions.

Thompson entered his junior season on the Chuck Bednarik Award watchlist, which honors the best defensive player in college football.

He finished that season with 67 tackles, two interceptions, and eight passes broken up, earning him honorable mention all-conference recognition.

In the NFL, Thompson has continued to excel. He led the Arizona Cardinals with 121 tackles in 2021 and signed a significant contract extension in 2022, reflecting his value to the team.

His consistent performance has solidified his reputation as one of the top safeties in the league.