Jami Gertz Net Worth

Jami Gertz, an American actress, sports team owner, and philanthropist, boasts a staggering net worth of $8 billion. While she has built a successful career in film and television, a significant portion of her fortune comes from her marriage to billionaire investor and sports team owner Tony Ressler. Together, they own a controlling stake in the Atlanta Hawks and a minority interest in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Early Life

Born on October 28, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois, Jami Gertz attended Maine East High School before studying at New York University. She made her film debut in “On the Right Track” (1981) and soon found success in 80s TV shows, including “Square Pegs,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Family Ties,” and “Dreams.”

Interestingly, during a brief hiatus from Hollywood, Gertz moved to France, where she worked as a scent designer for Lanvin before returning to acting in the late 80s.

Jami Gertz Source of Her Wealth

Jami’s immense wealth is largely tied to Tony Ressler’s financial empire. Ressler is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and Ares Management, two firms managing $500 billion and $300 billion in assets, respectively. However, before assuming that Jami married into wealth, it’s worth noting that she was the primary breadwinner when they tied the knot in 1989.

At that time, Tony was working for Drexel Burnham Lambert, an investment bank that soon faced one of Wall Street’s most infamous collapses. It wasn’t until after their marriage that Tony co-founded Apollo Global Management, a firm that would later propel the couple into billionaire status.

By 2015, Jami and Tony were officially billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion. By 2017, their fortune had grown to $1.8 billion, and today, their combined wealth stands at an astonishing $8 billion.

Jami Gertz’s Acting Career

Jami Gertz first gained recognition in the 1980s with memorable roles in films like “Crossroads,” “Less Than Zero,” and “The Lost Boys.” She later transitioned to television, where she made notable appearances in hit shows such as “Seinfeld,” “Ally McBeal,” and “ER.”

One of her most prominent roles was in the sitcom “Still Standing” (2002-2006), where she starred alongside Mark Addy as Judy Miller. From 2012 to 2014, she played Debbie Weaver in the ABC sitcom “The Neighbors.” She has also had guest appearances in “This Is Us” and “Modern Family.”

Beyond television, Gertz has appeared in movies such as “Twister” and “Keeping Up with the Steins.” Although her role in “Twister” earned her a Razzie Award nomination, her overall career has been marked by both critical and commercial success.

Personal Life

Jami Gertz married Tony Ressler in 1989, and together they have three children. While their investments in sports teams have garnered attention, the couple is also deeply involved in philanthropy. They are recognized as some of the most generous celebrity donors in the world, having at times ranked #1 in charitable giving among public figures.

One of their most notable charitable initiatives is The Painted Turtle Camp, an organization that funds camping trips for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Lavish Real Estate Holdings

Jami and Tony own luxurious properties in Malibu and Beverly Hills. Their Beverly Hills mansion is located in an ultra-exclusive gated community, boasting 360-degree views of Los Angeles. Their neighbors have included Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Mark Wahlberg.

Tax records indicate their Beverly Hills estate is valued at $30 million, though in an open market, it could fetch upwards of $50 million. Meanwhile, their Malibu property sits above Broad Beach, one of the most coveted spots in California.

