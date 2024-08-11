Jamie Farr’s Net Worth

Jamie Farr, a beloved American actor, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Best known for his iconic role as Corporal Max Klinger on the hit television series “MAS*H,” Farr has enjoyed a long and diverse career in entertainment, spanning film, television, radio, and stage. His talent and versatility have earned him a place in Hollywood history, and his contributions to the arts continue to be celebrated.

Early Life

Born Jameel Joseph Farah on July 1, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, Jamie Farr was the son of Lebanese immigrants. His father, Samuel Farah, owned a grocery store, and his mother, Jamelia, was a seamstress. Farr showed an early interest in performing, winning a local talent contest in the fifth grade. After graduating from Woodward High School in 1952, he moved to California to pursue acting, attending classes at the Pasadena Playhouse, a renowned performing arts venue. It was there that a talent scout from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) studios discovered him, leading to his first film role as Santini in the 1955 drama “Blackboard Jungle.”

Television Success and Military Service

Farr’s early television career included a recurring role as “Snorkel” on “The Red Skelton Show” in 1955. However, his acting career was interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Farr served as a Broadcast Specialist in the 6th Infantry Division, working in the military’s radio and television entertainment branches.

After returning from military service, Farr considered leaving acting to support his family following his father’s death. However, Red Skelton encouraged him to continue, even providing financial assistance. This decision proved pivotal, as Farr would soon land the role that would define his career.

MAS*H

In 1972, Jamie Farr was cast as Corporal Max Klinger on the television series “MASH,” a role that was initially intended to be a one-day gig. Klinger, a cross-dressing soldier attempting to get discharged from the military, quickly became a fan favorite, and Farr’s role was expanded to a regular character. Farr remained with “MASH” until the series ended in 1983 and reprised his role in the spin-off “AfterMASH” from 1983 to 1985.

Farr’s portrayal of Klinger made him a household name and earned him widespread recognition. His performance was a key part of the show’s success, which remains one of the most beloved television series of all time.

Film and Television Guest Appearances

Beyond “MAS*H,” Farr enjoyed a prolific career in both film and television. He appeared in numerous guest spots on popular TV shows, including “The Love Boat,” “Murder She Wrote,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” and “That ’70s Show.” His film credits include roles in “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” “The Cannonball Run,” and “Scrooged.” Farr also starred in several made-for-television movies, such as “Murder Can Hurt You” (1980) and “Combat Academy” (1986).

Broadway

In addition to his work on screen, Farr made significant contributions to the stage. He made his Broadway debut as Nathan Detroit in a production of “Guys and Dolls” in the 1990s and went on to star in productions of “The Odd Couple,” “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and “Oklahoma,” among others. His stage career further demonstrated his versatility as an actor and his enduring appeal to audiences.

Personal Life

Jamie Farr married model Joy Richards in 1963, and the couple has two children, Jonas and Yvonne. In 1987, Farr and his wife purchased a home in Bell Canyon, California, for $863,000, which is now valued at approximately $2 million.

Farr’s contributions to the entertainment industry have been recognized with numerous accolades. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1985, and in 2001, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. His hometown of Toledo has also honored him with a park named in his honor and an academic scholarship in his name.

Jamie Farr Retirement

In 2018, Jamie Farr retired from stage acting due to health issues, but his influence in the entertainment industry remains strong. He continues to be celebrated for his work on “MAS*H” and his many contributions to film, television, and theater.

