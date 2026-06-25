Jared Harris is an acclaimed English actor known for delivering memorable performances in television dramas, blockbuster films, and stage productions. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has earned critical acclaim for roles in Mad Men, The Crown, The Terror, Chernobyl, and Foundation. As of 2026, Jared Harris has an estimated net worth of $8 million, reflecting his success across television, film, and theater.

Jared Harris Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth August 24, 1961 Place of Birth Hammersmith, London, England

Early Life

Jared Harris was born Jared Francis Harris on August 24, 1961, in Hammersmith, London, England.

Acting runs in his family. He is the son of legendary Irish actor Richard Harris and Welsh actress Elizabeth Rees-Williams. His younger brother, Jamie Harris, also became an actor, while his older brother, Damian Harris, pursued directing.

After attending Ladycross School and Downside School in England, Harris moved to the United States to study at Duke University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in drama in 1984. He later returned to London and trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama, graduating in 1989.

Early Acting Career

Harris made his film debut in 1989 with a role in The Rachel Papers.

Throughout the 1990s, he steadily built his résumé with appearances in films such as:

Far and Away

The Last of the Mohicans

Natural Born Killers

Happiness

Lost in Space

He also portrayed Andy Warhol in the 1996 biographical film I Shot Andy Warhol.

Breakthrough with Mad Men

Harris achieved widespread recognition when he joined the cast of the acclaimed AMC drama Mad Men.

From 2009 to 2012, he portrayed Lane Pryce, the British financial executive whose storyline became one of the show’s most memorable arcs.

His performance earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and significantly raised his profile in the television industry. Harris also stepped behind the camera to direct an episode during the show’s final season.

Major Film Success

Alongside his television work, Harris built an impressive film career.

Some of his most notable movie appearances include:

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Ocean’s Twelve

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Lincoln

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Morbius

His role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button contributed to a film that grossed more than $335 million worldwide and received multiple Academy Award nominations.

Acclaimed Television Roles

Following Mad Men, Harris became one of television’s most sought-after actors.

Fringe

He played the mysterious scientist David Robert Jones on the science-fiction series Fringe.

The Crown

From 2016 to 2017, Harris portrayed George VI in Netflix’s award-winning royal drama The Crown.

The Expanse

He appeared as political leader Anderson Dawes in the acclaimed science-fiction series The Expanse.

The Terror

In 2018, Harris delivered a widely praised performance as Arctic explorer Francis Crozier in The Terror.

Chernobyl

Many critics consider Harris’ portrayal of Soviet scientist Valery Legasov in HBO’s Chernobyl to be the finest performance of his career.

The 2019 miniseries became a global phenomenon and earned widespread acclaim.

For his performance, Harris received:

A Primetime Emmy nomination

A Golden Globe nomination

A BAFTA Award win for Leading Actor

Numerous critics’ awards and television honors

The role elevated him to a new level of international recognition.

Foundation

In 2021, Harris began starring as mathematician Hari Seldon in Apple TV+’s ambitious science-fiction series Foundation.

Based on the classic novels by Isaac Asimov, the series has become one of Apple TV+’s flagship productions and remains a major part of Harris’ career.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Harris has accumulated an impressive list of accolades.

Among his achievements:

BAFTA Award winner for Chernobyl

Emmy Award nominations for Mad Men and Chernobyl

Golden Globe nomination for Chernobyl

Multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

Critics’ awards for The Crown, The Terror, and Chernobyl

His reputation as a reliable and versatile performer has made him a favorite among both audiences and critics.

Personal Life

Harris has been married three times.

His first marriage to Jacqueline Goldenberg lasted from 1989 to 1992. He later married actress Emilia Fox in 2005, though the marriage ended in divorce in 2010.

In 2013, Harris married television host and lighting designer Allegra Riggio. The couple met in 2009 and have remained together since.

Real Estate

In 2004, Harris purchased a home in Los Angeles for approximately $1.5 million.

The property, located in the Hollywood Hills, has benefited from the area’s strong real estate appreciation over the years and remains one of his notable assets.

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