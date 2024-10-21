Javier Báez in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, is a professional baseball shortstop for the Detroit Tigers in MLB.

Known as El Mago, he was drafted ninth overall by the Chicago Cubs in 2011 and debuted in 2014.

Báez played for the Cubs until 2021 before joining the New York Mets and later signing a six-year contract with the Tigers.

He is a two-time All-Star and won the 2016 NLCS MVP while helping the Cubs secure a World Series title that year.

Báez has also represented Puerto Rico in multiple World Baseball Classics.

Javier has three siblings, two brothers, Gadiel and Rolando, and a sister named Noely.

The family moved to Florida in 2005 for Noely’s medical treatment related to spina bifida.

Tragically, Noely passed away in 2015 at the age of 2114.

Javier’s upbringing in Puerto Rico, influenced by his father, who passed away when Javier was ten, helped shape his passion for baseball.

Báez began his professional baseball journey when he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs as the ninth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

He quickly progressed through the Cubs’ minor league system, showcasing his power and defensive skills while playing for teams like the Daytona Cubs and the Tennessee Smokies.

Báez’s hard work paid off when he made his MLB debut on August 5, 2014.

He made an immediate impact by hitting three home runs in his first three games, becoming the first player in MLB history to achieve this remarkable feat.

Initially playing as a second baseman, Báez later transitioned to shortstop, where he became known for his exceptional defensive abilities and acrobatic plays.

In 2016, Báez played a crucial role in helping the Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years.

His outstanding performance during the postseason earned him the NLCS MVP award after a standout series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Báez’s impressive play during this time led to his first All-Star selection in 2018.

He continued to develop into one of the league’s most exciting players between 2018 and 2020, known for his power-hitting ability and dynamic base running.

Báez hit over 30 home runs in 2018 and finished second in MVP voting that year, solidifying his status as a premier player in Major League Baseball.

His defensive prowess also earned him a Gold Glove nomination, highlighting his ability to make spectacular plays on the field.

In July 2021, Báez was traded to the New York Mets, where he continued to demonstrate his skills but faced challenges with consistency at the plate.

Later that year, in December, he signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, marking a new chapter in his career as he aimed to lead a rebuilding team.

Báez has also represented Puerto Rico in multiple World Baseball Classics (WBC), showcasing his talent on an international stage.

His contributions have helped elevate Puerto Rico’s status in global baseball and inspired many young athletes.

Accolades

Báez has received numerous accolades throughout his baseball career, reflecting his exceptional skills and contributions on the field.

He is a World Series champion, having helped the Chicago Cubs win the title in 2016.

Báez is a two-time All-Star, selected in 2018 and 2019, and he earned the NLCS MVP award in 2016 for his outstanding performance during the National League Championship Series.

In addition to these honors, Báez won the Silver Slugger Award in 2018, recognizing him as one of the top offensive players at his position.

He also received the Gold Glove Award in 2020, becoming the first Cubs shortstop to win this honor since 1970.

Furthermore, he has been recognized with multiple Fielding Bible Awards for his defensive excellence across various positions from 2016 to 2020.

On the international stage, Báez was named to the WBC All-Tournament Team in both 2017 and 2023 while representing Puerto Rico.

His accolades highlight his impact as a player and his ability to perform at a high level consistently.