Jeffree Star Net Worth: Unveiling The Wealth Of A Beauty Mogul

Jeffree Star, an American model, fashion designer, DJ, singer-songwriter, and makeup artist, has amassed a staggering net worth of $200 million. Known for his vibrant personality, striking hot pink hair, and extensive tattoo collection, Star is not only one of the highest-paid YouTube stars but also the founder of a cosmetics empire, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. His brand has become the cornerstone of his immense fortune, making him a significant figure in the beauty industry.

Jeffree Star Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth November 15, 1985 Place of Birth Orange County, California Nationality American Profession Model, Fashion Designer, DJ, Singer-Songwriter, Makeup Artist

Early Life

Born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. on November 15, 1985, in Orange County, California, Jeffree Star’s early life was marked by tragedy. His father, Jeffrey Steininger Sr., tragically took his own life when Jeffree was just six years old. Raised by his mother, Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger, who was a model, Jeffree developed an early interest in makeup, often experimenting with his mother’s cosmetics. By junior high, he was wearing makeup to school daily, showcasing his budding passion for beauty.

After high school, Star moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in modeling and makeup, while also nurturing an interest in music. He worked at various makeup counters and booked side gigs for weddings and fashion shoots. Over time, Jeffree built a reputation for his makeup skills, which led to connections with celebrities and a growing social media presence, particularly on MySpace. His online following exploded, with his posts garnering tens of thousands of comments, making him one of the most connected personalities on MySpace by 2006.

Music Career

In addition to his success in the beauty industry, Jeffree Star ventured into music. His debut album, “Beauty Killer,” was released in September 2009 under Popsicle Records. The album made an impressive debut, peaking at #2 on the Top Heatseekers chart and #122 on the Billboard 200. It also reached #22 on the US Independent Albums chart and landed in the top 10 of the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Although “Beauty Killer” remains his only studio album, Star also released four extended plays and five music videos, with his 2008 EP “Cupcakes Taste Like Violence” gaining notable success.

Jeffree collaborated with artists like Kesha and Nicki Minaj and signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik in 2010 for a second album. However, due to personality clashes, Star ultimately walked away from the record deal and shifted his focus away from the music industry.

The Birth of Jeffree Star Cosmetics

In 2014, Jeffree Star took a bold step by launching his own cosmetics company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, using his entire life savings. At the time, he felt his music career was at a dead end and was nearly bankrupt. However, his decision to enter the beauty industry proved to be a game-changer. Leveraging YouTube as a platform to promote his brand, Star quickly built a massive following, aided by friendships with other celebrities like Kat Von D.

His first product launch, a collection of velour liquid lipsticks, sold out almost immediately, with all 30,000 units being snapped up within minutes. This success was followed by the release of lip scrubs, highlighter palettes, eyeshadow palettes, and eventually, a line of accessories and clothing, including makeup bags and mirrors. Jeffree Star Cosmetics grew rapidly, with most sales being fulfilled directly from his own warehouse in Los Angeles.

Jeffree Star Business

Jeffree Star’s business acumen has paid off immensely. In a 2018 interview with YouTuber Shane Dawson, Star claimed that his cosmetics empire generated over $100 million in annual gross revenue. While this figure remains unconfirmed, the wealth and assets he has accumulated, including his luxurious homes and extensive car collection, indicate that his business is thriving.

In addition to his cosmetics company, Star has invested in various other ventures, including marijuana, real estate, and merchandising. He owns the shipping and fulfillment center used by Jeffree Star Cosmetics and other drop-shipment companies. In 2019, he teamed up with Shane Dawson to launch a line of eyeshadow palettes and liquid lipsticks, reportedly generating $35 million in sales, with $10 million going to Dawson.

Between January 2018 and December 2020, Star’s earnings from various business ventures placed him among the top 10 highest-paid YouTube stars globally, with earnings of $18 million in 2018, $17 million in 2019, and $15 million in 2020.

Personal Life and Feuds

Jeffree Star has been no stranger to controversy, often engaging in high-profile feuds with other celebrities. He has publicly criticized fellow makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, branding her products as low-quality and derivative. His feuds have also extended to Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian, fellow YouTuber James Charles, and former friend Kat Von D. Despite—or perhaps because of—these conflicts, Star’s popularity continues to soar.

In his personal life, Star was in a relationship with social media personality and model Nathan Schwandt from 2015 to January 2020. The couple lived in an opulent mansion in Calabasas, California, which Star purchased in 2016 for $3.62 million and later sold in November 2020 for $3.4 million.

Real Estate

Jeffree Star’s real estate portfolio is as impressive as his career. In December 2019, he purchased a $14.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, featuring eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across 25,000 square feet of living space. Although he listed the property for sale in 2021, eventually selling it for $16.7 million in June 2022, Star also acquired a 70-acre ranch in Wyoming, expanding his holdings with an additional 500 acres nearby.

Jeffree Star Car Collection

Star’s love for luxury extends to his car collection, which includes Bentleys, Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris, with a total value of approximately $2.4 million. He claims to own 25 vehicles in total, further showcasing his opulent lifestyle.

Jeffree Star Net Worth

