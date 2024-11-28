Jennifer Garner Mourns The Loss Of Her Dog Birdie

Actress Jennifer Garner is mourning the death of her cherished golden retriever, Birdie, who passed away at the age of nine.

Garner shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting a touching tribute to her loyal companion on Wednesday.

“Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn’t feeling herself,” Garner wrote, adding that the dog, known for her love of food, had suddenly fallen ill.

The actress revealed that Birdie’s illness marked the end of her life, with the family coming together to say goodbye. “The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college, and we believe Birdie did just that,” she wrote, referencing her eldest daughter Violet, an 18-year-old freshman at Yale, who likely returned home for Thanksgiving.

Garner, who also shares Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, described Birdie as a special part of the family. “Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed,” she wrote.

The actress posted a series of photos and videos of Birdie, including moments of the dog enjoying life, listening to Garner read William Steig’s Pete’s a Pizza, and relaxing in a cozy reading nook that featured a stained-glass window of Birdie gazing at owls in a tree.

Garner called Birdie “the world’s best dog” and said, “It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie.”

Birdie joined the family when Violet was 10 years old, fulfilling a promise Garner made when her daughter was just two. Over the years, Birdie became a therapy dog at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and was a frequent presence in Garner’s “Pretend Cooking Show” videos.

“She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl,” Garner concluded in her tribute.

