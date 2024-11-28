Leonardo DiCaprio Shuts Down Engagement Rumors With Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio is not engaged to his model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, despite recent online speculation.

Rumors of the “Titanic” star proposing began circulating after an anonymous tip was shared on the celebrity gossip platform Deux Moi.

However, a source close to the actor dismissed the claims, telling Page Six: “This is nothing more than an Internet rumor.”

The insider added that engagement rumors about DiCaprio, who turned 50 on November 11, are a recurring topic.

The speculation gained traction earlier this year when Ceretti, 26, was seen wearing a ring on her left hand during an outing with DiCaprio at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

DiCaprio and Ceretti first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2023 after being spotted dancing together in Ibiza, Spain. By fall, sources reported that the pair’s relationship had become serious.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and getting to know each other on a deeper level,” an insider said. The couple even celebrated Thanksgiving in London with Ceretti’s family, and she has reportedly bonded with DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and his close friend, actor Tobey Maguire.

DiCaprio, known for dating models, has a high-profile list of exes, including Camila Morrone, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, and Gigi Hadid.

Ceretti was among the star-studded guests at DiCaprio’s recent birthday party, which included Hollywood heavyweights like Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, and Katy Perry, as well as close friends and family.

