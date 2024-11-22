Jesse James’ Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce Again As Both Allege Abuse

Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten’s tumultuous relationship has taken another dramatic turn, with the couple filing temporary restraining orders against each other and leveling serious abuse allegations.

Bonnie Rotten, 31, filed the accusations as part of divorce proceedings against her husband, Jesse James, 55. The two tied the knot in June 2022.

Rotten, a former adult film star, claimed in court documents that James slapped her and punched her in the throat. She alleged the latter incident occurred after she slammed a door that inadvertently injured him.

Concerned for her safety and that of their 1-year-old son, Bishop, Rotten said she moved out of their home. She dismissed James’ allegations against her, calling them an attempt to “manipulate and gaslight” her.

“For the safety and well-being of our child, I will not engage in litigating this matter in the press,” she said in a statement. “I trust the legal process to address these issues appropriately and ask for privacy during this time.”

James, a former bodyguard, denied Rotten’s claims. He countered with allegations of his own, accusing her of attacking him before their 2022 wedding. According to James, Rotten tried to break his finger and, during her pregnancy, poked a hole in his neck with her thumbnail. He also accused her of harming their pets, a behavior he claims their son has started mimicking.

James said the door-slamming incident did not happen as Rotten described. Instead, he claimed she kicked him during an argument, leading to a dislocated thumb and a broken wrist.

Representatives for both parties have not commented publicly on the allegations.

James, who was previously married four times, including to actress Sandra Bullock, began dating Rotten in 2021. Their relationship has been marked by ups and downs, including multiple divorce filings by Rotten.

In December 2022, Rotten accused James of infidelity and filed for divorce, only to withdraw the petition days later. She re-filed soon after, though the couple later reconciled. They welcomed their son, Bishop, in June 2023.