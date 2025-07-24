Jesse Plemons Siblings: All About Jill Plemons

Jesse Lon Plemons, born on April 2, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, is an American actor renowned for his performances across television and film.

Raised in the small town of Mart, Texas, Plemons developed an early passion for acting, beginning his career at the tender age of three in a Coca-Cola commercial.

From his breakout role in Friday Night Lights to his chilling performance in Breaking Bad, Plemons has established himself as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry.

He is often compared to actors like Matt Damon and Philip Seymour Hoffman for his physical resemblance and dramatic depth.

Jesse has one sibling, an older sister named Jill Plemons.

Born to parents Lisa Beth Plemons, a special education trainer, and Jim Bob Plemons, a retired firefighter and amateur rodeo competitor, the siblings grew up together in Mart, Texas, a small town east of Waco.

While Jesse pursued acting from a young age, little is publicly known about Jill’s personal or professional life, as she maintains a private presence.

Plemons’ acting journey began in childhood with small roles, including a Coca-Cola commercial at age three and appearances as an extra in Westerns filmed near his Texas hometown.

By age eight, he was auditioning in Los Angeles, landing minor parts in films like Varsity Blues (1999) and All the Pretty Horses (2000), where he played a younger version of Matt Damon’s character, earning him the nickname “Meth Damon” later in his career.

His first significant role came in 2002 with Children on Their Birthdays, followed by guest spots on shows like Walker, Texas Ranger, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Judging Amy, and Grey’s Anatomy.

The turning point came in 2006 when, at 18, Plemons was cast as Landry Clarke in the NBC drama Friday Night Lights (2006–2011), a role that showcased his ability to portray a relatable, goofy yet heartfelt character.

This led to his casting as Todd Alquist in the final season of Breaking Bad (2012–2013), where his chilling portrayal of a morally ambiguous meth cook solidified his reputation.

He reprised the role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019).

Plemons’ television work continued to shine with roles in Fargo (2015) as Ed Blumquist, Black Mirror’s “USS Callister” episode (2017, reprised in 2025), and Love & Death (2023), showcasing his range across genres.

In film, Plemons has collaborated with acclaimed directors like Steven Spielberg (Bridge of Spies, 2015), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman, 2019; Killers of the Flower Moon, 2023), and Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog, 2021).

His supporting roles in The Master (2012), Game Night (2018), Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), and Jungle Cruise (2021) highlight his versatility.

His lead role in I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) earned critical praise for its psychological depth.

In 2022, he debuted as a producer with Windfall and continued to take on diverse projects, including Kinds of Kindness (2024) and the upcoming Bugonia and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026), where he will play Plutarch Heavensbee.

For his role in Fargo’s second season, Plemons earned his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination and won a Critics’ Choice Television Award.

His portrayal of Robert Daly in Black Mirror’s “USS Callister” brought a second Emmy nomination.

In 2023, he received a third Emmy nomination for his role in Love & Death.

His film work has also been celebrated, with a Gotham Independent Film Award nomination for Best Actor for I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for The Power of the Dog (2021).

Additionally, Plemons was nominated for a British Academy Film Award for his work in The Power of the Dog.