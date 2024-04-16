Jessica Watson Siblings: The Watsons’ Unconventional Path to Adventure

Jessica Watson is an Australian sailor who became the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop around the world at the age of 16.

She was awarded the Order of Australia Medal and the Medal of the Order of Australia for her achievement, as well as being named the 2011 Young Australian of the Year.

Despite facing early struggles with dyslexia, Jessica became a storyteller, documenting her journey in her bestselling book True Spirit and a Netflix film adaptation of her story.

She has since become a founding member of marine start-up Deckee.com, completed an MBA, authored a middle-grade novel and is an in-demand corporate speaker and management consultant.

Jessica has also served as a Youth Representative for the United Nations World Food Programme, taking her to remote Laos and refugee camps in Jordan and Lebanon.

Siblings

Jessica has two siblings, Emily and Tom.

Her brother Tom is two years younger than her and has been a skilled fencer and swimmer since his younger days.

Jessica’s close relationship with Tom played a significant role in her journey as a solo sailor, demonstrating the profound impact of family support.

Sailing career

Jessica’s desire to sail solo around the world began when she was 12, inspired by Jesse Martin’s book Lionheart: A Journey of the Human Spirit.

She spent much of her life on the water, taking sailing lessons with her siblings Emily and Tom.

Jessica’s sailing vessel, Ella’s Pink Lady, was 10.23 meters long and built in 1993.

She did not own the boat but borrowed it from Australian adventurer Don McIntrye.

Jessica’s journey took her across some of the most treacherous oceans on the planet and she survived seven knockdowns and 210 days alone at sea.

Losing her partner

Jessica’s partner, Cameron Dale, was a professional sailor and adventurer who supported her in her sailing endeavors.

Dale was instrumental in Watson’s sailing career, helping her prepare for her voyages, providing support and encouragement and even sailing with her on some of her trips.

Jessica has described Dale as her “rock” and has said that she wouldn’t be able to do what she does without him.

Dale was also a talented photographer and filmmaker, documenting Jessica’s voyages and producing several films about her adventures.

Unfortunately, Dale passed away in 2021 at the age of 29 due to a catastrophic stroke caused by undiagnosed high blood pressure.

Jessica has taken to social media to share her “indescribable grief” over the loss of her partner of 10 years and has encouraged others to check their blood pressure and raise awareness of the risks associated with high blood pressure.