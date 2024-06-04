Jessie James Decker, an Italian-American country singer and reality TV star, has a net worth of $10 million. Although she began her attempt to break into the music industry at the age of 15, it wasn’t until she signed with Mercury Records and released her self-titled debut album in 2009 that she gained mainstream attention. Decker is also widely recognized as the wife of NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, with whom she starred in the reality show “Eric & Jessie: Game On.”

Jessie James Decker Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth April 12, 1988 Place of Birth Vivenza, Veneto Nationality Italian Profession Country Singer and Reality TV Star

Early Life

Jessica Rose James was born on April 12, 1988, in Vivenza, Veneto, Italy. As a “military brat,” she experienced a nomadic childhood, living in states like Iowa, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia due to her father’s service in the U.S. Air Force. Jessie began singing at age two, performing in public and winning various talent competitions. Despite frequent trips to Nashville to pursue her career, she faced numerous rejections from major labels.

Music Career

At 17, Jessie persisted in her musical ambitions, collaborating with producers like Carla Wallace of Big Yellow Dog Music, who helped refine her skills. Her song “Gypsy Girl” caught the attention of record executive David Massey, leading to an audition with L.A. Reid and a contract with Mercury Records. Her debut album, a mix of country and pop, received mixed reviews, but her single “Wanted” reached the Top 40 charts.

Jessie toured the Middle East, performing for U.S. troops with entertainers like Kid Rock and Carlos Mencia. She continued to evolve her sound, shifting more towards country music. Her 2014 EP “Comin’ Home” topped the iTunes country chart and debuted in the top five of the country albums chart. In 2020, she signed a new record deal with Atlantic/Warner and planned a tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Reality TV

Jessie and her husband Eric starred in “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” a reality series that followed their lives. The show ran for three seasons, ending in 2017.

Clothing Line

In addition to her music and TV career, Jessie launched a clothing line called Kittenish, which opened its first store in Nashville in 2019 and a second location in Destin, Florida.

Personal Life

Jessie married Eric Decker in 2013 while he was a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. The couple has three children. Due to her marriage, Jessie is professionally known as Jessie James Decker.

Real Estate

In 2017, Jessie and Eric listed a home in Georgia for $1.45 million. The 10,000-square-foot residence features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a wine cellar, two kitchens, and a boat-shaped tub. In 2019, they purchased a six-bedroom, eleven-bathroom house on three acres in Nashville for $4.25 million. In January 2023, they listed this home for sale at $10.3 million.

