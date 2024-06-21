Jim Nantz Siblings: Get to Know Nancy Hockaday

Jim Nantz is an American sportscaster who has worked for CBS Sports since the 1980s.

He has been the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS’s NFL coverage since 2004, including calling the Super Bowl.

Nantz has anchored CBS’s coverage of the Masters Tournament since 1989 and has been the lead broadcaster for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from 1990 to 2023.

He has completed the “broadcasting triple” of calling the Super Bowl, NCAA Men’s Final Four, and the Masters in the same year on multiple occasions, most recently in 2019.

Nantz is the only broadcaster to achieve this feat.

Throughout his 34-year career at CBS, he has won 3 Emmy Awards and been named National Sportscaster of the Year 5 times.

Nantz is also known for his winemaking venture, The Calling, which he launched in 2012 in partnership with wine producer Peter Deutsch.

Siblings

Nantz has one sibling, a sister named Nancy Hockaday, but compared to her brother, nothing much is known about her.

Career

Nantz has had a long and distinguished career in sports broadcasting.

He joined CBS in 1985 and started working as a play-by-play announcer for college basketball and golf, quickly gaining recognition for his smooth and engaging style.

Nantz has been the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS’s NFL coverage since 2004, including the Super Bowl and Thursday Night Football games.

He has been the lead anchor for CBS’s golf coverage since 1994, including the PGA Tour, Masters and PGA Championship.

Nantz has also been the lead play-by-play announcer for college basketball, including the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Over his career, he has won three Emmy Awards and has been named National Sportscaster of the Year five times.

Nantz has also received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was born on May 17, 1959, in Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of Houston in 1981 with a degree in radio/television.

Nantz has been married twice, first to Anne-Lorraine Carlsen from 1983 to 2009 and then to Courtney Richards in 2012. He has two children.

He is also involved in several charitable initiatives, including the Nantz National Alzheimer Center (NNAC), which he founded in 2011 to support research and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

Nantz also co-founded the Deutsch Nantz Alliance (DNA) to produce artisanal wine under the brand, The Calling.

Personal life

Nantz has been married twice and has three children from both marriages.

His first marriage was to Ann-Lorraine “Lorrie” Carlsen, with whom he had a daughter named Caroline. They were married for 26 years before divorcing in 2009.

The divorce was reportedly due to Nantz’s extramarital affair with Courtney Richards, whom he later married.

Nantz’s second marriage was to Courtney Richards, whom he met while she was working as vice president of IMG.

They were engaged for almost two years before getting married in June 2012. They have two children together: Finley Nantz, born in March 2014, and Jameson Nantz, born in January 2016.