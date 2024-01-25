Joe Pesci’s Net Worth

Renowned for his compelling performances and diverse roles, Joe Pesci, the American actor and musician, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. His journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by collaborations with iconic figures like Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. Pesci’s ability to seamlessly transition between intense mobster roles, comedic characters, and unique sidekicks has solidified his status as an acting legend.

Early Life

Born Joseph Frank Pesci on February 9, 1943, in Newark, New Jersey, to Maria and Angelo Pesci, Joe exhibited his artistic talents early on. From radio shows at the age of 4 to regular appearances on the “Star Time Kids” variety show at 10, his passion for performance was evident. In the 1960s, Pesci delved into music, recording the album “Little Joe Sure Can Sing!” under the pseudonym Joe Ritchie. Additionally, he formed the comedy duo Vincent and Pesci with Frank Vincent, captivating audiences until 1976.

Joe Pesci Career

Joe Pesci’s film debut in 1976’s “The Death Collector” caught the attention of Robert De Niro, leading to his breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” (1980).

Despite breaking a rib during filming, Pesci earned a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination. Subsequent collaborations with De Niro in films like “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984) and “Goodfellas” (1990) showcased his versatility. The 1990s saw Pesci’s comedic prowess in “Home Alone” (1990) and the “Lethal Weapon” series.

Retirement and Comeback

After a hiatus, Pesci returned for a cameo in “The Good Shepherd” (2006) and starred in “The Irishman” (2019), directed by Martin Scorsese. The film earned him acclaim, reaffirming his status as a powerhouse actor. Pesci’s artistic range extended to music, with the release of his third album, “Pesci… Still Singing,” in 2019.

Personal Life

Joe Pesci’s personal life includes three marriages, a daughter named Tiffany, and engagements that garnered public attention. Legal battles, such as his 2011 lawsuit against Fiore Films, underscore his commitment to fairness in the industry.

Joe Pesci Awards

Pesci’s illustrious career earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in “Goodfellas” (1990) and accolades at the British Academy Film Awards. Oscar nominations for “Raging Bull” (1980) and “The Irishman” (2019) showcase the enduring impact of his performances. Recognition from the American Comedy Award and various film critic associations solidify Pesci’s legacy in the world of entertainment.

Joe Pesci Net Worth

Joe Pesci net worth of $50 million reflects the financial success that accompanies a remarkable career in film and music.