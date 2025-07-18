Joel Edgerton Siblings: All About Nash Edgerton

Joel Edgerton is an Australian actor, filmmaker, and screenwriter born on June 23, 1974, in Blacktown, New South Wales, Australia.

He grew up in a creative household, the son of Michael Edgerton, a solicitor and property developer, and Marianne van Dort, a Dutch immigrant from The Hague.

His early passion for acting led him to study at the Nepean Drama School at the University of Western Sydney after graduating from The Hills Grammar School in 1991.

Edgerton’s career spans acting, directing, producing, and writing, showcasing his multifaceted talents in the entertainment industry.

Beyond his on-screen work, he is also a founding member of Blue-Tongue Films, an Australian film collective, and a dedicated philanthropist, notably supporting The Fred Hollows Foundation to promote global eye care.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Joel has one sibling, his older brother Nash Edgerton, born on January 19, 1973, in Blacktown, New South Wales.

Nash is a well-established figure in the film industry, known for his work as a stuntman, actor, director, and editor.

Like Joel, Nash grew up in Dural, a suburb of Sydney, and shares a close professional and personal relationship with his brother.

As a stuntman, Nash has worked on major films such as The Matrix trilogy, The Thin Red Line, Superman Returns, and notably as Ewan McGregor’s stunt double in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, where Joel played Owen Lars.

Nash is also a principal member of Blue-Tongue Films, alongside Joel, and has directed critically acclaimed short films like Spider, Bear, and Shark, as well as feature films such as The Square (2008), which Joel co-wrote and starred in, and Gringo (2018), featuring Joel.

Career

Edgerton’s career began in the mid-1990s with roles in Australian television, including appearances in Police Rescue (1995) and Spellbinder (1995).

His breakout role came as Will McGill in the Australian drama series The Secret Life of Us (2001–2002), which earned him significant recognition.

His international breakthrough arrived with his portrayal of Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), a role he reprised in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022).

Edgerton’s filmography is diverse, spanning genres from historical dramas to thrillers.

Notable films include Animal Kingdom (2010), where he played the morally complex Barry “Baz” Brown, Warrior (2011), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), The Great Gatsby (2013) as Tom Buchanan, Black Mass (2015), and Loving (2016), where his portrayal of Richard Loving garnered critical acclaim.

Beyond acting, Edgerton has made significant strides as a filmmaker.

He wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the psychological thriller The Gift (2015), and later directed and co-wrote Boy Erased (2018), a drama addressing conversion therapy.

He also co-wrote The Square and The King (2019), showcasing his storytelling depth.

Recent projects include the Apple TV+ series Dark Matter (2024), where he stars and serves as an executive producer, and a guest appearance in the globally popular children’s show Bluey.

Accolades

Edgerton won the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Television Drama in 2002 for his role in The Secret Life of Us, marking an early milestone.

His performance in Animal Kingdom earned him the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2010.

For his portrayal of Richard Loving in Loving, Edgerton received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama in 2016, highlighting his ability to convey nuanced, emotionally resonant characters.

His directorial debut, The Gift, garnered a nomination for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing – First-Time Feature Film in 2015, underscoring his skill behind the camera.

Additional accolades include the 2011 Australians in Film Breakthrough Award for his international contributions, as well as nominations from the Film Critics Circle of Australia and the Australian Film Critics Association for various roles.