Joey King Siblings: A Hollywood Triple Threat

Joey King is an American actress known for her roles in various films and series like Ramona and Beezus, The Kissing Booth and The Act.

She has received critical acclaim for her performances, including nominations for prestigious awards like the Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award.

Joey was born on July 30, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, and has been active in the entertainment industry since 2006.

In 2023, she married Steven Piet, a director and producer whom she met on the set of Hulu’s drama series, The Act.

Joey’s career has been marked by diverse roles and collaborations with renowned directors like Christopher Nolan and Sam Raimi.

Siblings

Joey has two sisters, namely Hunter and Kelli.

Hunter and Joey King are both actresses, with Kelli being the oldest of the three siblings.

Kelli King

Kelli is the older sister of Joey and Hunter.

She recently shared behind-the-scenes details of Joey’s wedding in Spain, where Joey married Steven Piet.

Kelli documented the wedding festivities, including moments with the bride, groom and family.

The wedding took place at a historic venue in Mallorca, Spain, with around 100 guests in attendance.

Kelli, along with her sister Hunter, wore custom gowns by Self-Portrait for the occasion.

Joey and Steven announced their engagement in February 2022, and after meticulous planning, they celebrated their special day in a grand yet intimate setting.

Kelli’s Instagram Stories captured the joyous moments of the wedding, showcasing the love and happiness shared by the family and friends present at the event.

Hunter King

Hunter King, born Hunter Haley King, is an American actress known for her roles in various TV series like Hollywood Heights, The Young and the Restless and Life in Pieces.

She was born on October 19, 1993, in Ventura County, California.

Huntet has been active in the entertainment industry since 2001 and has gained recognition for her performances, earning nominations for awards like the Young Artist Award and Daytime Emmy Award.

Throughout her career, Hunter has showcased her talent in both television and theater, establishing herself as a versatile and accomplished actress.

Parents

Joey’s parents are Terry and Jamie King.

Joey’s parents played a significant role in supporting their children’s acting careers, despite not being directly involved in the entertainment industry themselves.

They raised Joey and her siblings, Hunter and Kelli, in Simi Valley, California, where the family has a close bond.

Joey King has expressed deep affection for her mother, often sharing heartfelt tributes and emphasizing the strong relationship they share.

Her parents, especially her mother, have been instrumental in nurturing Joey’s career and providing unwavering support throughout her journey in the entertainment industry.

Career

Joey’s career began at a young age, with her first acting opportunity at just four years old in a commercial for Life Cereal.

She gained prominence with her starring role in the film, Ramona and Beezus, in 2010.

Since then, she has appeared in various successful films like The Kissing Booth, The Conjuring, Reign Over Me, White House Down and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

In addition to her film work, Joey has showcased her talent on television, notably in the FX series Fargo and Hulu’s The Act, where she took on the lead role.

Her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act received critical acclaim, highlighting her versatility and acting prowess.

Throughout her career, Joey has demonstrated a strong work ethic and a commitment to delivering compelling performances, earning her a well-deserved place in the entertainment industry.