Joey Lawrence Siblings: Get to Know Matthew and Andrew Lawrence

Joey Lawrence is an American actor, musician, singer-songwriter, record producer, podcaster and game show host.

He was a child actor in the early 1980s and is best known for his roles as Joey Russo in the sitcom Blossom and Joe Longo in the sitcom Melissa & Joey.

Lawrence started acting as a child, landing his first role in a Cracker Jack commercial at age 5.

He went on to appear in TV shows like Gimme a Break!, Brotherly Love and CSI: NY. He has also released several music albums, including the hit single Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix in 1993.

In recent years, Lawrence has launched a podcast with his brothers called the Brotherly Love Podcast and continues to act in TV and film projects.

Siblings

Joey has two younger brothers, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence.

The three are all successful actors who have worked together on various projects over the years.

In the 1990s, the three brothers starred together in the sitcom Brotherly Love which ran for two seasons.

The show centered around the three brothers living together and navigating life.

Years later, Joey and Andrew Lawrence co-starred in the sitcom Melissa & Joey from 2010-2015. Joey played the role of Joe Longo, while Andrew had a recurring role.

In 2023, the three brothers launched a podcast called Brotherly Love Podcast where they discuss their careers, family life, and bond as siblings.

Beyond their TV shows, the Lawrence brothers have collaborated on music projects, attended events together, and supported each other’s individual acting and entertainment pursuits over the decades.

By all accounts, the three brothers have maintained a very close relationship throughout their lives and careers.

They’ve spoken about the importance of family and how their brotherly bond has been a source of strength.

Career

Lawrence has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, starting as a child actor in the 1980s and continuing to act, sing, and produce to this day.

He landed his first acting role in a Cracker Jack commercial at age 5 and appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson at age 6.

Lawrence starred in the sitcoms Gimme a Break! from 1983-1987 and Blossom from 1991-1995, gaining fame for his roles as Joey Donovan and Joey Russo respectively.

He voiced the character Oliver in the 1988 Disney film Oliver & Company.

In the 2010s, Lawrence starred as Joe Longo in the sitcom Melissa & Joey from 2010-2015. He has released several music albums and singles, achieving chart success with Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix in 1993.

He competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2006, placing third. He has appeared in Broadway productions like Chicago and continues to act in TV and film projects.

In recent years, Lawrence launched a podcast with his brothers called the Brotherly Love Podcast.

Personal life

Lawrence has been married twice and has three daughters.

He was previously married to Chandie Yawn-Nelson from 2005 to 2020, and they have two daughters together – Charleston, born in 2005, and Liberty, born in 2007.

Lawrence is currently married to actress Samantha Cope since May 1, 2022, and they have one daughter together, Dylan Rose Lawrence, born on January 16, 2023.

He has spoken about the importance of family and the joy of being a father.

Lawrence has shared stories about his daughters’ milestones and adventures on his podcast, Brotherly Love Podcast, which he co-hosts with his brothers.

He has emphasized the value of family and the importance of maintaining strong relationships within his family.

Lawrence has expressed his love and pride for his daughters and the joy of being a father.