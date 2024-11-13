Close Menu
    John Krasinski Crowned People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" For 2024
    Actor John Krasinski has been named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2024, with the announcement made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.

    Krasinski, known for his roles in “Jack Ryan” and “The Office,” admitted he was initially shocked by the title.

    “I thought I was being punked,” he shared in the magazine, adding, “You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

    His wife, actress Emily Blunt, was thrilled with the news, and Krasinski revealed, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

    This year’s issue also spotlights other well-known figures, including music producer Benny Blanco and the stars of “New Girl” — Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., and Lamorne Morris.

    Krasinski follows in the footsteps of actor Patrick Dempsey, last year’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” who used his title to raise awareness for the Dempsey Center, a foundation offering free support for cancer patients.

    Past honorees include Chris Evans, who was celebrated in 2022, and Paul Rudd, who was crowned in 2021.

    With this title, Krasinski joins a list of former winners, including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and John Legend. Some have even earned the title twice, like Clooney, Pitt, Johnny Depp, and Richard Gere, who once shared the honor with his then-wife, Cindy Crawford, as the “Sexiest Couple Alive.”

     

