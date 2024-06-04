Johnny Galecki Siblings: Meet Allison and Nick Galecki

Johnny Galecki is an American actor best known for playing Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory and David Healy on the ABC sitcoms Roseanne and The Conners.

Born on April 30, 1975, in Bree, Belgium, to American parents, Galecki grew up in Oak Park, Illinois.

He made his acting debut in the 1987 TV movie Murder Ordained and had his big break playing Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Galecki received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role on The Big Bang Theory, and was one of the highest paid TV actors, earning $900,000 per episode at the end of the show.

Siblings

Johnny has one sister, Allison Galecki and one brother, Nick Galecki.

Allison is Johnny’s younger sister, and not much is publicly known about her.

She has largely stayed out of the spotlight, choosing to keep a low profile away from the entertainment industry that her brother is a part of.

Nick is Johnny’s younger brother and like his sister Allison, Nick has not pursued a career in acting or entertainment meaning little information is available about his personal or professional life.

Career

Galecki began his career as a child actor in Chicago’s theater scene, earning a Joseph Jefferson Citation nomination for his portrayal of John Henry in The Member of the Wedding at age 11.

His early film roles included Prancer and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, where he played Rusty Griswold, the son of Chevy Chase’s character.

Galecki then moved to Los Angeles with his family to support his career, but they returned to Chicago after just ten months due to homesickness.

His breakthrough role came when he was cast as David Healy on the ABC sitcom, Roseanne. He was initially a guest star but became a regular cast member after the show’s second season.

During his time on Roseanne, Galecki also appeared in several films, including Suicide Kings, The Opposite of Sex and Bookies.

He continued to work in film and television, taking on roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Bean, Bounce and Vanilla Sky.

Galecki also appeared in several television shows, such as My Name Is Earl, Hope & Faith and My Boys.

In 2007, he starred as Leonard Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Galecki also returned to his theater roots, originating the role of Alex, a male escort, in Douglas Carter Beane’s play The Little Dog Laughed and winning a 2007 Theatre World Award for his performance.

Awards and accolades

Galecki has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 2011, he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory.

Galecki was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2012 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for the same role.

He won a Satellite Award in 2012 for Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical for The Big Bang Theory. He received multiple nominations at the Kids’ Choice Awards, USA, Monte-Carlo TV Festival, People’s Choice Awards, USA and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work on the show.

At the Young Artist Awards, Galecki was nominated several times for his role on Roseanne, winning the Best Youth Comedian award in 1994.

He also won a Festival Trophy for Best Actor at Screamfest in 2016 and a CinEuphoria for Merit – Honorary Award in 2020 for The Big Bang Theory.

Additionally, Galecki received nominations from the Critics Choice Television Awards, Online Film & Television Association and Etna Comics International Film Festival for his acting in The Big Bang Theory.

These awards and nominations demonstrate his talent and recognition in the entertainment industry.