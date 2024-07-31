Joho and Oparanya Resign from Azimio Leadership Roles Following Cabinet Nominations

Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya have officially resigned from their positions within the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party. Joho stepped down as a member of the party council, while Oparanya resigned as Chairperson of the National Coalition Executive Committee. Their resignations follow their nominations for Cabinet positions.

Joho’s departure marks the end of his role in the party council, while Oparanya’s resignation from the executive committee comes as he prepares for a potential role in the Cabinet. Both resignations are part of the broader transition as they shift focus to their new governmental roles.

Their resignations have already been finalized, prompting discussions within the coalition about potential replacements. Key figures like Simba Arati and Abdulswamad Nassir are being considered as possible successors in the ODM party deputy roles.