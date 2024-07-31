Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Joho and Oparanya Resign from Azimio Leadership Roles Following Cabinet Nominations

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya have officially resigned from their positions within the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party. Joho stepped down as a member of the party council, while Oparanya resigned as Chairperson of the National Coalition Executive Committee. Their resignations follow their nominations for Cabinet positions.

    Joho’s departure marks the end of his role in the party council, while Oparanya’s resignation from the executive committee comes as he prepares for a potential role in the Cabinet. Both resignations are part of the broader transition as they shift focus to their new governmental roles.

    Their resignations have already been finalized, prompting discussions within the coalition about potential replacements. Key figures like Simba Arati and Abdulswamad Nassir are being considered as possible successors in the ODM party deputy roles.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka Hold Azimio Coalition Meeting; Martha Karua & Eugene Wamalwa Absent

    Joho and Oparanya Resign from Azimio Leadership Roles Following Cabinet Nominations

     
    Kakamega Senator Bony Khalwale Mocks Cleophas Malala Hours After Alleged Ouster from UDA